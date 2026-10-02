Gypsy Rose Blanchard's brother: Who is Dylan, where is he now? Ken Urker's death puts focus on family

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s younger half-brother Dylan Blanchard has largely stayed away from the spotlight. But following the sudden death of Ken Urker, the father of Gypsy Rose’s daughter, attention has turned to Dylan after he and his wife discovered Urker unresponsive at his Louisiana home, as per a report by People.

Dylan is Gypsy Rose’s younger half-brother through their father, Rod Blanchard. (X/@clerpatriot)

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Urker, Gypsy Rose’s former fiancé and the father of her daughter, Aurora Raina, died on his 34th birthday. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said the death remained under investigation.

Who is Dylan Blanchard?

Dylan is Gypsy Rose’s younger half-brother through their father, Rod Blanchard. Rod later married Kristy Blanchard, and the couple have two children, Mia and Dylan, according to a Business Insider report.

Deep Dive What happened to Ken Urker, the father of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's daughter? Ken Urker was found unresponsive on his 34th birthday, October 1, at his Louisiana home. His death is currently under investigation, and an official cause of death has not been disclosed. How is Dylan Blanchard connected to Ken Urker's death? Dylan Blanchard, Gypsy Rose's half-brother, discovered Ken Urker unresponsive at his home along with his wife during a planned dinner on October 1. Why is Dylan Blanchard less known compared to his sister Gypsy Rose? Unlike Gypsy Rose, who gained public attention due to her mother's murder and subsequent prison sentence, Dylan Blanchard has maintained a lower public profile and seldom appears in media coverage.

Also read: Ken Urker cause of death update: What happened to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiance? Latest details after demise at 33

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike Gypsy Rose, who became a widely known public figure following the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard and her subsequent prison sentence, Dylan has maintained a much lower public profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike Gypsy Rose, who became a widely known public figure following the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard and her subsequent prison sentence, Dylan has maintained a much lower public profile. {{/usCountry}}

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His sister Mia has appeared publicly alongside Gypsy and has discussed their family relationship, but Dylan has generally remained outside the family's television appearances and media coverage.

That relative privacy has made him an unfamiliar name to many people following the Blanchard family's story.

Dylan was with his wife when they found Ken Urker

Dylan's connection to the latest development in Gypsy Rose's life is more direct.

According to reports, Dylan and his wife went to Urker’s Louisiana home on October 1 for a planned dinner. They found him unresponsive inside the residence.

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Gypsy Rose had reportedly sent Urker a birthday message earlier that day but did not receive a response. Urker was later found by Dylan and his wife.

Also read: Ken Urker-Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationship timeline, family, net worth: Details amid baby daddy's death at 33

The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office confirmed Urker’s death to E!, saying, “We were notified about this at 6:15 p.m. CDT and responded. He was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation.”

Gypsy told People that Urker had overdosed. “I don’t know if it was intentional or not. He was not in a good state of mind lately,” she said, adding that he had died at his home in Raceland, Louisiana. “I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns,” Gypsy added.

Where is Dylan Blanchard now?

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Dylan has continued to live largely outside the public eye, and there is limited reliable information about his current personal life.

His presence in Louisiana and his connection to the circumstances surrounding Urker’s death have nevertheless put him into the news cycle.

There is no indication that Dylan is the subject of the death investigation. Public reports have identified him only as the family member who, along with his wife, went to check on Urker and found him unresponsive.

How is Dylan related to Gypsy Rose?

Dylan and Gypsy Rose share the same father, Rod Blanchard, making them half-siblings.

Gypsy Rose's relationship with her father and his family has been documented over the years, particularly following her release from prison in December 2023. Her stepmother Kristy and half-sister Mia have also appeared in media coverage surrounding her life after prison.

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Dylan, by contrast, has generally avoided the level of public exposure experienced by the rest of the family.

His name has now emerged because of his connection to Urker, rather than because of any public career or media profile.

What is known about Ken Urker's death?

Urker was found unresponsive at his Louisiana residence on October 1, his birthday. TMZ was first to report his death, while People later reported that Dylan and his wife discovered him.

His sister, Autumn, also confirmed his death during a TikTok livestream, according to People.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said the death investigation was continuing. No official cause of death has been announced, meaning reports about what may have happened remain unconfirmed.

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