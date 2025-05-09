H-1B case status: How to check updates on USCIS portal? Step by step process

The H-1B visa applicants can now very easily check their case status online. This can be done through by visiting the official website of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). H-1B visa pilot program: Eligibility and application process dates(shutter stock)

The H-1B visa falls under temporary (nonimmigrant) visa category that allows employers to hire skilled workers from other countries. As per American Immigration Council, USCIS will consider three years of specialized training and/or work experience to be the equivalent of one year of college education.

The typical duration for aN H-1B visa classifications is three years, which may be extended for a maximum of six years. Before an employer can file a petition with USCIS, it has to ensure that hiring the foreign worker will not harm U.S. workers, as per American Immigration Council.

How to check status

To check your case status, visit uscis.gov and click on ‘Check Case Status’ on the main page of UCIS.

After that, the applicant has to type the receipt number in the box. The number usually starts with letters like EAC, WAC, LIN, or SRC. The receipt number is a unique 13-character identifier that consists of three letters and 10 numbers.

The portal will show a message such as “Case Received”, “Case Approved”, or “Request for Evidence”, depending on the stage of the application. USCIS advises applicants to check regularly for updates.

You can also check another case by typing a new receipt number in the box called “Enter Another Receipt Number.”

If you want, you can also create a free account at my.uscis.gov. It helps you track updates, manage your case, and view your applications easily.

Things to remember:

• Ensure you have all the documents ready with you, including your passport, H-1B petition (I-797), Labor Condition Application (LCA), and other supporting materials.

• Have a thorough knowdelge of the entire H-1B process, including filing requirements, lottery selection, and interview procedures

• Understand the requirements for maintaining your H-1B status, including timely renewals and extensions