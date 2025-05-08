Employer suddenly axed H-1b sponsorship THE DAY before the deadline, Redditor's ordeal goes viral

For many international graduates in the US, landing a job that promises H-1B sponsorship is like securing a lifeline, one that allows them to live and work legally beyond their Optional Practical Training (OPT). But what happens when that promise is cruelly pulled away at the last second? Many international students experience job insecurity when employers retract H-1B sponsorship promises(Representational Image)

A Reddit post has gone viral after a young data analyst shared his devastating experience with a dental-implant company in Salt Lake City. The Redditor claimed they joined the firm with a clear verbal commitment that the employer would file their H-1B visa. But months of polite follow-ups were met with “delayed replies, half‑explained project changes, key meetings happening”

Then came the real shock: “Literally the day before the lottery closed, my manager told me the company had decided not to sponsor after all.”

“I was stunned, and the next morning we agreed it was best to part ways,” it expressed.

Trump’s immigration crackdown hits Indian STEM graduates hard

The post struck a chord across the immigrant community, especially among Indian students on STEM OPT, an extension of the work permit granted to international students in science, tech, engineering, or math fields.

The Redditor claimed it now has just 90 days to find a new job and an employer willing to sponsor them. Now, it's “hustling through applications and networking calls,” pleading for guidance, referrals, or just words of support. “DMs are open, and even a few words of wisdom would help,” the Redditor added.

Dozens of international students have shared similar tales of being promised H-1B filings, only to be ghosted, misled, or dumped just before the deadline.

“As if immigrants already didn’t have enough on their plates,” one user remarked, “this is blatant exploitation of young talent and their skills.”

With immigration authorities tightening their scrutiny under new Trump immigration policies and focusing on students and workers rather than investigating the employers, many victims are left stranded with little help.