US visa granted despite DUI bust? Indian H-1B holder's alleged reentry sparks Reddit debate

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 23, 2025 09:11 AM IST

A DUI history didn't prevent an Indian H-1B visa holder from reentering the US, while Prince Harry faces legal woes from his memoir revealing past drug use.

You know, right, that as an immigrant, if you have a past DUI or drug use history while on a student or work visa in the US, your visa could be revoked? But that's probably not what happened with one Indian H-1b holder.

Indian professional with a DUI history reentered the U.S. on a new H-1B visa, while Prince Harry faces legal challenges due to past drug use. (shutter stock)
Indian professional with a DUI history reentered the U.S. on a new H-1B visa, while Prince Harry faces legal challenges due to past drug use. (shutter stock)

The Indian professional with a DUI history has allegedly reentered the States on a fresh H-1B visa, without a hitch, per a Reddit claim.

Suprisingly, and kinda similarly, Prince Harry is facing huge legal woes due to his admission of past extensive illegal drug use. The Duke wrote in his 2023 memoir that cocaine “wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal,” then added, “Marijuana is different. That actually really did help me.”

Redditor shares H-1B holder's smooth reentry to US despite DUI record

The Indian national, who had been working in the U.S. on an H-1B visa before being laid off in 2022, was allegedly selected again in the most recent H-1B lottery. Despite a DUI charge in “2021, 6 months license suspension and 6 months probati”, he had no issue securing a visa and reentering the country through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Entered with H1b, had a DUI in 2021. No problem.
byu/cooljack420 inh1b

“He was previously working here on H1B, but left due to layoff in 2022. Now he is back with a new employer. He had a DUI in 2021, 6 months license suspension and 6 months probation. He also had a reckless driving charge along with the DUI, which he had to pay a fine,” an user on Reddit claimed.

“He was worried at the port of entry, but he wasn't questioned about the DUI. He was asked some basic details about the job and employer. I believe DHS is not targeting H1Bs, mainly F1s regarding traffic violations.”

“He is from India and he underwent the physical and psychological examination during stamping,” the Redditor further added.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Notably, M9 News reported that an Indian student initially secured an H-1b, but a DWI “charge resulted in the cancellation of their SEVIS record.”

