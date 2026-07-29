H-1B visa: US bans four companies from hiring foreign employees; here's why and what Indian applicants need to know

The United States Department of Labor (DOL) has revised its roster of employers prohibited from engaging in the H-1B visa program, designating four companies as "willful violators" due to significant breaches of H-1B regulations.

The US Department of Labor has labelled GowraTech, Renotek Group, Seeloz, and Sherwood Academy as willful violators of H-1B regulations, banning them from applying for H-1B visas until 2027 or 2028. (Representational File Photo)

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The revised list, which will take effect on July 1, 2026, comprises GowraTech, LLC, Renotek Group LLC, Seeloz, Inc., and Sherwood at Mount Dora, Inc. operating as Sherwood Academy. All four entities are barred from submitting H-1B petitions throughout their designated debarment periods, which extend until 2027 or 2028, depending on the individual case.

This action is part of a broader examination of the H-1B program by US authorities, with the Department of Labor intensifying its investigations into visa fraud and violations of labor laws.

Who are called wilful violators?

This term carries a greater weight than a standard compliance infraction. According to the Department of Labor (DOL), a “willful violator” refers to an employer that has been determined, through proceedings by the Department of Labor or the Department of Justice, to have either intentionally breached H-1B labor condition stipulations or misrepresented a significant fact while submitting a Labor Condition Application (LCA).

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The violations may include: Certifying that the employment of an H-1B worker will not result in the displacement of a US worker.

Making sincere efforts to prioritize the recruitment of US workers.

Extending the job offer to a US worker who is equally or more qualified, if such a candidate is available.

Certifying that the assignment of H-1B workers to third-party worksites will not lead to the displacement of American workers.

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Additionally, companies may be subject to random investigations by the Department of Labor during this timeframe.

The Wage and Hour Division keeps the list of employers identified as willful violators under the H-1B program.

GowraTech, LLC- Debarred from May 12, 2025, to May 11, 2027

Renotek Group LLC- Debarred from August 8, 2025, to August 7, 2027

Seeloz, Inc.-Debarred from March 4, 2026, to March 3, 2028

Sherwood at Mount Dora, Inc. dba Sherwood Academy- Debarred from May 26, 2026, to May 25, 2028.

Should Indian H-1B applicants be concerned?

For the majority of Indian professionals, the answer is no. The revised list pertains solely to the employers listed in the Department of Labor’s debarment register. If you intend to apply for an H-1B visa, it is advisable to verify if your potential employer is authorized to sponsor foreign workers.

Can these firms still hire workers?

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Currently, these companies are unable to hire H-1B workers. The four companies mentioned have been debarred, which means they are temporarily barred from submitting new H-1B visa petitions throughout the debarment period. This restriction is not a permanent prohibition but will remain effective until the designated end date, unless altered by US authorities.

What additional regulations are imposed on willful violators?

Even after the conclusion of the debarment period, employers identified as willful violators are subject to increased scrutiny. They are required to certify that:

They have not displaced American workers during the hiring of H-1B employees.

They have verified whether client companies plan to replace US workers with H-1B workers.

They have made genuine efforts to recruit US workers prior to hiring.

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They have extended job offers to American applicants who are equally or more qualified before employing an H-1B worker.

Furthermore, the Department of Labor is authorized to conduct random investigations for a period of up to five years following an employer's designation as a willful violator.