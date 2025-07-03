‘Hacktivist’ targets Columbia University, steals data of over 2 million students and employees

Columbia University has confirmed a massive cyberattack which compromised sensitive data of over two million students, applicants, and staff, per New York Post. Officials believe the incident, which knocked out key systems offline for hours, was the work of a politically motivated “hacktivist.” FILE - Students sit on the front steps of Low Memorial Library on the Columbia University campus in New York City, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)

Hacker claims motive tied to affirmative action scrutiny

The lone attacker exfiltrated a 1.6-gigabyte trove of personal records, including Social Security numbers, citizenship status, salaries, university IDs, and even admissions decisions, reported Databreach.com.

The attacker accessed 2.5 million admission applications, including financial aid information and sensitive demographic data spanning decades, the report added.

The attacker, reportedly, contacted the publication directly and claimed the breach was part of an effort to expose the use of affirmative action in admissions: a practice struck down by the US Supreme Court in 2023.

The breach happened on June 24, when Columbia’s servers were taken offline for several hours, reported the news agency AP.

Screens on campus displayed bizarre images, including one of President Donald Trump on a dormitory television, the report added.

Columbia University begins investigation

Officials of Columbia University, meanwhile, claimed that the hack was highly targeted and that they have begun a probe with cybersecurity experts.

“We immediately began an investigation with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts and, after substantial analysis, determined that the outage was caused by an unauthorized party. While the investigation is ongoing, we have restored our operations,” the university said in a statement.

It added, “We now have initial indications that the unauthorized actor also unlawfully stole data from a limited portion of our network. We are investigating the scope of the apparent theft.”

The university, in a statement, added that the hacker seemingly intended to acquire specific admissions documents to back their political cause, the report added.

The hacker allegedly spent two months infiltrating the university’s systems and eventually gained access to protected servers, reported Databreach.com

Columbia University added that its Irving Medical Center remained unaffected and no further malicious activity was detected since the breach.

“We have not observed threat actor activity on our network since June 24 and will continue to monitor closely for further unlawful activity in our systems,” the varsity added.

Columbia University to notify affected persons

The university, in its statement, added that it will share its findings with the university community and persons whose personal information was compromised. Reportedly, in an email to their staff and students, they said the attack may raise concerns across the community, and the team was working toward answers.

Reportedly, the cyberattack took place at a sensitive moment since tensions are high between the federal government and Columbia University. The Trump-led administration recently revoked over $400 million in grants, citing the school’s handling of antisemitism on campus.

FAQs:

Q: What kind of data was stolen by the Columbia University hacker?

A: Social Security numbers, citizenship status, university IDs, admissions decisions, employee salaries, and financial aid records.

Q: Was the Irving medical center affected?

A: Columbia University confirmed that Irving Medical Center was not impacted.

Q: Who was behind the attack on Columbia University’s servers?

A: A self-proclaimed hacktivist, who remains anonymous, claimed responsibility. They said their motive was to find evidence of affirmative action practices at Columbia.

Q: Will individuals be notified?

A: Columbia University says it will inform affected individuals as the investigation continues.