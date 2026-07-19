Hannah Rapp's last Instagram post in focus after champion boxer killed in Brazos County crash

Hannah ‘Hanarchy’ Rapp, the 26-year-old boxer, was killed while riding her bike in Brazos County, Texas. She was known for her passion, working her way as a rising boxer chasing the world title opportunity while being employed full-time.

Hannah Rapp, a Brazos County boxer, was killed when a vehicle crashed into her bike. (Instagram/hrapp7)

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Authorities were dispatched to the 23000 block of FM 159 before 10am, Saturday for a major crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle. Rapp got medical attention at the scene and was moved to a hospital, where she died.

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Brazos County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, noting that the driver – Charles Medina, 31, had passed two bicyclists traveling along FM 159. He passed them, stopped his vehicle, and reversed, striking one of the cyclists, authorities shared. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter and taken to the Brazos County Detention Center without incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Now fans have flocked to Rapp's last Instagram post in shock and disbelief. Here's what some of the comments read. Hannah Rapp's last Instagram post in focus after fatal crash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now fans have flocked to Rapp's last Instagram post in shock and disbelief. Here's what some of the comments read. Hannah Rapp's last Instagram post in focus after fatal crash {{/usCountry}}

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Rapp's last Instagram post was four days back and showed her running a race. The photo had the caption of two emoticons – a lion's face and the sun. Several fans commented below.

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“How did it happen,” one asked. While some said it was an accident, one person called out Medina saying “wasn’t no accident. Dude passed her on the freeway, stopped, then put it in reverse and ran her over.”

Yet another left a note remembering the boxer. “Rest in peace. You had so much ahead of you and were such an inspiration,” they wrote. Yet another added “Beautiful soul”.

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Many left comments like “I love you Hannah" and “I can't believe this.”

Meanwhile another penned a long message saying “Wishing even more now that I got to see you when you came home… I am so heartbroken this happened to you and your family. Really going to miss keeping up with your career since you’re beating chicks up elsewhere now I will always be one of your biggest fans Love you and praying for your family.”

One individual also wrote “She became an angel. It is a very sad situation; she was the same age as me and had a very beautiful life ahead of her. I was very saddened.”

In earlier reports, Rapp had shared her boxing journey, telling KBTX she moved from Indiana to the Bryan-College Station area about two years back, and had been boxing for less than five years. Rapp further shared that she balanced training with her Texas A&M job by using vacation days and sometimes taking unpaid time off to get ready for fights.

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