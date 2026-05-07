Hantavirus symptoms: How does rare virus linked to cruise ship outbreak affect the body? Explained

Health authorities are monitoring a hantavirus outbreak linked to the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius, where confirmed and suspected infections have raised concerns over the rare but potentially deadly disease.

A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying passengers suspected of having cases of hantavirus on board, as it prepares to leave Praia, Cape Verde.(REUTERS)

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According to the World Health Organization, hantaviruses are typically spread through contact with rodents, especially through inhaling particles from dried urine, saliva, or droppings.

The strain linked to the outbreak is believed to be the Andes virus, found mainly in Argentina and Chile and known for rare human-to-human transmission through close contact.

Early symptoms resemble flu

Experts cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Associated Press and BBC say hantavirus infections often begin with flu-like symptoms, including:

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Headaches

Dizziness

Abdominal discomfort

Symptoms can appear anywhere from one to eight weeks after exposure.

Also Read: Hantavirus outbreak: 5 things to know about virus as three dead on Atlantic Cruise Ship passengers

How the virus turns severe

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{{^usCountry}} One major illness caused by hantavirus is Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which affects the lungs. As the infection worsens, patients may develop chest tightness, coughing and severe breathing difficulties as fluid builds up in the lungs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One major illness caused by hantavirus is Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which affects the lungs. As the infection worsens, patients may develop chest tightness, coughing and severe breathing difficulties as fluid builds up in the lungs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Doctors warn that patients with respiratory symptoms often need urgent hospital care, including oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors warn that patients with respiratory symptoms often need urgent hospital care, including oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CDC estimates HPS is fatal in around 35% of cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CDC estimates HPS is fatal in around 35% of cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another illness linked to hantavirus is Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which can damage the kidneys. Symptoms may progress to low blood pressure, internal bleeding and acute kidney failure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another illness linked to hantavirus is Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which can damage the kidneys. Symptoms may progress to low blood pressure, internal bleeding and acute kidney failure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the CDC, death rates for HFRS range from 1% to 15%, depending on the strain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the CDC, death rates for HFRS range from 1% to 15%, depending on the strain. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Hantavirus case confirmed in Switzerland: What we know so far about human-to-human transmission Cruise ship outbreak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Hantavirus case confirmed in Switzerland: What we know so far about human-to-human transmission Cruise ship outbreak {{/usCountry}}

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The BBC reported that passengers aboard the ship have been confined to cabins to limit exposure risks.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency said two British passengers who left the vessel before the outbreak was identified are self-isolating along with some close contacts.

There is currently no specific vaccine or cure for hantavirus infections. However, experts say early medical treatment and supportive care can significantly improve survival chances.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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