Hantavirus outbreak: 5 things to know about virus as three dead on Atlantic Cruise Ship passengers

A suspected hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship along the coast of Africa has led to the deaths of three passengers. One case has been confirmed as the death from hantavirus, while others are still under investigation, as per the New York Post.

Three dead on cruise ship as suspected hantavirus outbreak raises health concerns.(AFP)

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The first victim, a 70-year-old man has died after suffering from a severe hemorrhagic fever. The virus gained wider public attention last year when it was identified as the cause of death of Betsy Arakawa, who is a classical pianist and wife of actor Gene Hackman, according to the New York Post.

WHO says ‘risk to the wider public remains low’

The World Health Organization has urged the public to stay calm. "The risk to the wider public remains low. There is no need for panic or travel restrictions," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said in a statement, as reported by AFP. He added that hantavirus infections were "uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents."

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Explained: What is Hantavirus? Illness suspected in deadly cruise ship outbreak Here are the five things to know about hantavirus: Humans mostly catch hantavirus by breathing in tiny particles from an infected rodent's droppings, urine or nesting material. It can also spread through food contaminated by mice or, in very rare cases, through a bite or scratch from an infected rodent. The virus does not usually pass from one person to another. In the US, more than 90% of cases occur west of the Mississippi River and around 865 cases were recorded between 1993 and 2022, according to the CDC. Hantavirus can lead to two serious illnesses. The first, Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) which is more common in the US and was the illness that killed Betsy Arakawa. It severely damages the lungs and can cause fluid to build up, leading to dangerous heart and lung problems, according to the Mayo Clinic. The second, Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS) is more common in Europe and Asia and primarily attacks the kidneys. Officials have not confirmed which disease is suspected on the ship. So, what are the symptoms? HPS usually begins with fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, chills, nausea and stomach pain, appearing one to eight weeks after exposure. Breathing difficulties can follow within days. HFRS symptoms include fever, chills, back and stomach pain, blurred vision, eye redness, low blood pressure and acute kidney failure, typically appearing one to two weeks after exposure, according to the CDC. HPS is significantly more dangerous, with a mortality rate of around 35% to 40%. HFRS is less fatal, with a mortality rate ranging from less than 1% to about 15%. There is no specific cure for either disease. HPS patients may need oxygen support or a ventilator, while HFRS patients are treated with hydration and if caught early, the antiviral drug ribavirin given through an IV. And now a very important thing, how can you protect yourself? The best way to stay safe is to avoid contact with rodents. This includes trapping mice, properly cleaning rodent droppings with disinfectant without sweeping them into the air, keeping woodpiles and compost away from your home, clearing out trash that could attract rodents and not leaving pet food where mice can reach it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Explained: What is Hantavirus? Illness suspected in deadly cruise ship outbreak Here are the five things to know about hantavirus: Humans mostly catch hantavirus by breathing in tiny particles from an infected rodent's droppings, urine or nesting material. It can also spread through food contaminated by mice or, in very rare cases, through a bite or scratch from an infected rodent. The virus does not usually pass from one person to another. In the US, more than 90% of cases occur west of the Mississippi River and around 865 cases were recorded between 1993 and 2022, according to the CDC. Hantavirus can lead to two serious illnesses. The first, Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) which is more common in the US and was the illness that killed Betsy Arakawa. It severely damages the lungs and can cause fluid to build up, leading to dangerous heart and lung problems, according to the Mayo Clinic. The second, Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS) is more common in Europe and Asia and primarily attacks the kidneys. Officials have not confirmed which disease is suspected on the ship. So, what are the symptoms? HPS usually begins with fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, chills, nausea and stomach pain, appearing one to eight weeks after exposure. Breathing difficulties can follow within days. HFRS symptoms include fever, chills, back and stomach pain, blurred vision, eye redness, low blood pressure and acute kidney failure, typically appearing one to two weeks after exposure, according to the CDC. HPS is significantly more dangerous, with a mortality rate of around 35% to 40%. HFRS is less fatal, with a mortality rate ranging from less than 1% to about 15%. There is no specific cure for either disease. HPS patients may need oxygen support or a ventilator, while HFRS patients are treated with hydration and if caught early, the antiviral drug ribavirin given through an IV. And now a very important thing, how can you protect yourself? The best way to stay safe is to avoid contact with rodents. This includes trapping mice, properly cleaning rodent droppings with disinfectant without sweeping them into the air, keeping woodpiles and compost away from your home, clearing out trash that could attract rodents and not leaving pet food where mice can reach it. {{/usCountry}}

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Overall, hantavirus remains rare but can be very serious if contracted. Staying aware and avoiding contact with rodents are the key steps to reduce the risk of infection.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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