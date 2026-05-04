...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hantavirus outbreak: 5 things to know about virus as three dead on Atlantic Cruise Ship passengers

Hantavirus outbreak: Three passengers died on a cruise ship in a suspected hantavirus outbreak, raising concerns about the rare but serious disease.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 10:31 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
Advertisement

A suspected hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship along the coast of Africa has led to the deaths of three passengers. One case has been confirmed as the death from hantavirus, while others are still under investigation, as per the New York Post.

Three dead on cruise ship as suspected hantavirus outbreak raises health concerns.(AFP)

The first victim, a 70-year-old man has died after suffering from a severe hemorrhagic fever. The virus gained wider public attention last year when it was identified as the cause of death of Betsy Arakawa, who is a classical pianist and wife of actor Gene Hackman, according to the New York Post.

WHO says ‘risk to the wider public remains low’

The World Health Organization has urged the public to stay calm. "The risk to the wider public remains low. There is no need for panic or travel restrictions," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said in a statement, as reported by AFP. He added that hantavirus infections were "uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents."

Overall, hantavirus remains rare but can be very serious if contracted. Staying aware and avoiding contact with rodents are the key steps to reduce the risk of infection.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news virus health world health organization
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Hantavirus outbreak: 5 things to know about virus as three dead on Atlantic Cruise Ship passengers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.