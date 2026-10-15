A small dog that went missing inside Yellowstone National Park has been found after over a month of massive search efforts, the park confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday, October 14. Since September, volunteers had mobilized across Yellowstone , posting flyers in an attempt to find the white Jack Russell and Chihuahua mix, named Luna.

Missing dog Luna found in Yellowstone wilderness after month of massive search efforts (Facebook/Norris Ark)

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"The dog that was loose in the Canyon Village area has been captured and is alive and well," a park representative told ABC News.

How Luna went missing

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Among those who volunteered was Katie Boucher, president of Norris Ark Training and Recovery Center, an animal rescue organization in Montana near Yellowstone. She told the outlet that Luna’s family had last seen her on September 10 at Yellowstone's Canyon Village campground complex in Wyoming.

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{{^usCountry}} "They wanted to go up to the Norris Geyser where dogs are not allowed, and so they left [Luna] in the cabin locked with the 'do not disturb' sign on the door," Boucher said. "During the time when they were gone to the Norris Geyser, housekeeping came in, ignored the 'do not disturb sign' and let her out." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They wanted to go up to the Norris Geyser where dogs are not allowed, and so they left [Luna] in the cabin locked with the 'do not disturb' sign on the door," Boucher said. "During the time when they were gone to the Norris Geyser, housekeeping came in, ignored the 'do not disturb sign' and let her out." {{/usCountry}}

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Todd Walton, the director of marketing and sales at Yellowstone National Park Lodges, also confirmed that 10-year-old Luna has been found. The dog went missing after escaping from a cabin room in one of the lodges.

"It really was just a truly unfortunate accident that the dog escaped," Walton said, adding, "More than anything, we're just glad that this has a happy ending."

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Boucher said that she was notified by a park construction crew that they saw Luna in an area of the park where a new road is being constructed. This is where a trap had been set up for Luna. It included some of Luna’s family’s belongings so she would be attracted to the scent.

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"I got a call about 3:30 yesterday afternoon that she had been seen all day long in the trap area, lying down next to it and just frequenting it, and was very comfortable. At that moment, I knew we were going to get her either today or tomorrow," Boucher said.

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Boucher said that Luna’s owner flew in from California to reunite with the dog. A veterinarian is now checking Luna.

"The primary thing we want people to understand is that Yellowstone is a very dangerous place, and to please leave their dogs at home," Boucher said. "And the second thing we want people to know is that if their dog does escape them, even if it's at home, do not chase after them and get a professional involved right away."