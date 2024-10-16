Harry and Meghan on ‘trial separation’? Royal insiders reveal tensions as divorce speculation spirals

In the latest round of royal drama, whispers are circulating about the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage—and they're getting louder. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their trip to Africa.(AFP)

Emma Pagnoni Fabiani, a devoted admin of a Meghan Markle fan page, has shared her insights, shedding light on the couple's current status. According to a recent report by Daily Express US, Fabiani revealed that sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have clarified where they stand amid their professional split.

Harry and Royal want to focus on individual projects

"Sources close to the couple have clarified that their current focus on individual projects has nothing to do with marital problems," she insisted. "It’s a deliberate choice that allows them to pursue their personal career goals while continuing to support each other.” Fabiani emphasized that “Their marriage is solid, and there are no signs of trouble. Despite working separately on certain projects, they remain deeply united as a couple.”

But not everyone is buying this harmonious narrative. RadarOnline has offered a more skeptical take, quoting unnamed insiders suggesting the couple has been ." The source claimed that Harry’s longing for his old life back in the UK, complete with pub nights and pals, is causing a strain on their marriage. “He’s started to miss England,” the insider dished, adding that Harry is weary of their Hollywood stardom attempts, especially after their Netflix and Spotify deals fizzled out, leaving the pair subject to ridicule.

While sources close to Harry and Meghan insist they "remain happy" and that it’s "normal for couples not to do everything together," others suggest their differing lifestyles could be taking a toll. “He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that—it's all about juicing and yoga," the source told *RadarOnline*.

According to this version, Harry’s solo pursuits and time away from Meghan might indicate something more—a potential "trial separation" as they navigate their next steps. Whether it’s true love prevailing or signs of distance between the couple, one thing's for sure: Harry and Meghan's royal saga continues to keep the world guessing.