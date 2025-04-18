'Harvard is a disgrace': Donald Trump escalates fight with university

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Harvard University is abusing its tax-exempt status as he escalated his fight with the oldest and most prestigious educational institution in the country. US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House.(AFP)

"I think Harvard is a disgrace," Donald Trump told reporters.

The comments came after Trump called Harvard a "joke" and said it should lose its government research contracts as the university refused demands that it accept outside political supervision.

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds."

Donald Trump vs Harvard

Donald Trump is furious at the institution for rejecting government supervision of its admissions, hiring practices and political slant and ordered the freezing of $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard this week.

Republicans in the US Congress have also announced an investigation into Harvard University on Thursday, accusing it of flouting civil rights law.

Harvard has flatly rejected the pressure, with its president, Alan Garber, saying that the university refuses to "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."

Alan Garber added that the university would not compromise its independence or give up its constitutional rights under the First Amendment, which protects free speech.

Harvard is the first major US university to reject Trump's administration's demands and has accused the White House of attempting to “control” its community.

At least 1,024 students at 160 colleges, universities and university systems have had their visas revoked or their legal status terminated since late March, according to an Associated Press review of university statements.