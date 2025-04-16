Harvard’s $9 billion battle with Trump is bad news for Massachusetts’ economy

Harvard University’s decision to stand up to President Donald Trump sparked cheers from politicians across Massachusetts, but the resulting federal funding cuts risk imperiling the region’s primary economic engine. refused to strike a deal with the Trump administration saying its demands went beyond the stated mission of combating antisemitism and threatened the school’s independence.

Harvard on Monday refused to strike a deal with the Trump administration after threats to cut off as much as $9 billion in financial support, saying its demands went beyond the stated mission of combating antisemitism and threatened the school’s independence.

The retribution came quickly: hours later, a government task force announced that it plans to freeze $2.2 billion of multiyear grants for Harvard, a move Trump again endorsed on Wednesday morning in a social media post saying the school had “lost its way.” But the outpouring of support from the region’s Democratic leaders, many of whom went to Harvard themselves, was equally as swift.

Governor Maura Healey, who captained the basketball team at Harvard, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who taught at the law school, were among those celebrating the university’s decision to fight back. Congressman Seth Moulton, also an alumnus, raised Boston’s role as a bastion of free speech and religion that was essential to the founding of the country.

“Good for Harvard’s leaders for finding the courage to stand against modern-day tyrants,” Moulton posted on X.

Harvard, along with the state’s other higher education institutions and celebrated hospitals, represents the lifeblood of the Massachusetts economy. The university’s defiant stance threatens to jeopardize a broader ecosystem that thrives off its existence.

The federal money that flows through the school is linked to major health-care systems, including Mass General Brigham and Boston’s Children’s Hospital, and a network of researchers, scientists and doctors. Companies, particularly in the health-care and life sciences industries, are attracted to the talent pool cultivated through those resources and the state’s higher education star power.

A representative for the Department of Education, one member of the task force charged with scrutinizing Harvard, said that no affiliated hospitals were impacted by the funding pause. It’s unclear how long that will last if Harvard digs in for a protracted legal battle. Harvard-affiliated researchers have begun receiving stop work orders on projects backed by government funding, including human organ chips and a $60 million contract for tuberculosis studies, the Harvard Crimson reported.

Harvard’s position is “going to change the dynamics and increase the odds that other institutions take a more adversarial position versus the Trump administration,” said Evan Horowitz, executive director for Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis. “That may well be the right call morally and legally, but definitely raises the economic stakes.”

Colleges and universities provide more than 320,000 jobs in Massachusetts and generate $71 billion for the local economy, according to the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts. In a statement after Harvard’s announcement, Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth emphasized the school’s own efforts to fight back against cuts to funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Energy, as well as unexpected visa revocations for students.

As the richest US university, with a $53 billion endowment, Harvard has more financial power than others to weather a potential legal and political fight. But the funding freeze will still have serious consequences, particularly for researchers who can’t afford to keep labs open without the government’s support.

Harvard had already temporarily frozen hiring amid the uncertainty. More than 18,700 Massachusetts residents, including professors but also research assistants, lab technicians and administrators, work for Harvard, making it the state’s fourth-largest employer, according to a 2023 report from the school. Spending cutbacks “will ripple out into the community,” Horowitz said.

The review of Harvard’s handling of alleged antisemitism also collides with a separate probe by the Department of Justice into Boston’s response to unspecified incidents. Trump has also threatened to cut off funding for sanctuary cities, including Boston. The city receives about $300 million each year from Washington.

While Harvard is based in Cambridge, the university has significant operations in Boston, including Harvard Business School, Harvard Medical School and the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Unlike many medical schools, Harvard doesn’t have its own teaching hospital and instead relies on a network spread across Massachusetts.

The impact of the federal investigation on Mass General Brigham and other Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals is “unknown,” Anne Klibanski, the hospital system’s chief executive officer, wrote in a message to employees. The organization doesn’t believe the administration’s demands apply to it and Mass General Brigham stands behind its own non-discrimination policies, she said.

Healey has warned of serious consequences for Massachusetts if the Trump administration follows through on funding cuts. The education and medical industries in Massachusetts “are under attack right now,” she said at a February event hosted by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. The state must protect and defend those institutions, Healey added.

“Who wants to kill medical research? Who wants to kill research for the next generation weapons systems?,” she said. “Research is good. It’s America, for god’s sake.”

She called upon the business community to take a stand, pointing to the sweeping ramifications of a funding pullback. Companies that make the equipment for labs, banks that provide financing, lawyers and other professional services firms that work with these organizations, as well as real estate companies, would all be affected by cuts, she said.

A March report from the nonprofit United for Medical Research found that every dollar of research funded by the NIH yields $2.56 in economic activity.

Healey this week expressed gratitude to Harvard for “standing against the Trump Administration’s brazen attempt to bully schools and weaponize the U.S. Department of Justice under the false pretext of civil rights.”

Even those who had initially criticized Harvard rallied in support.

Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat from Massachusetts and also a Harvard graduate, had said last year that federal funding cuts should be “on the table” for the university and others over their response to antisemitism on campus.

This week, he backed Harvard for “defending teaching and research from Trump’s attacks,” while also calling on the school to continue fighting antisemitism and restoring ideological diversity.

