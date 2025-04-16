‘Harvard is a joke’: Donald Trump's fresh salvo at Ivy League giant

In a fresh attack on Harvard University, which is considered one of the world's most elite educational institutions, US President Donald Trump said that the university has become “a joke” and “should no longer receive Federal Funds.” Donald Trump said Harvard University should no longer receive Federal Funds.(AP)

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds."

Trump's remarks come amid a funding standoff between the US administration and top university Harvard that has become a focal point of his war against elite educational institutions.

Also Read | What benefits does Harvard gets under tax-exempt status? Here's what we know as Trump escalates campus crackdown

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to strip the university of its tax-exempt status as a nonprofit educational institution, hours after freezing $2.2 billion in federal funding.

The White House has also strong-armed dozens of universities and colleges with threats to remove federal funding over their policies meant to encourage racial diversity among students and staff.

Why has Trump frozen $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard

Trump has demanded that the university change the way it runs itself, including how it selects students and its hiring practices, and that it submit itself to "audits" of academic programs and departments.

However, Harvard University refused to accept a deal with the Trump administration, saying it would not “negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights," resulting in the loss of its federal funding.

Also Read | Second Trump Tower launched in Gurugram, a first for any city outside New York

The US president and his administration have justified their pressure campaign on universities as a reaction to what they say is uncontrolled anti-Semitism and support for the Palestinian armed group Hamas.

Here are Trump's key demands:

Governance and leadership reforms

Merit-Based Hiring Reform

Merit-Based Admissions Reform.

International Admissions Reform

Viewpoint Diversity in Admissions and Hiring

Reforming Programs with Egregious Records of Antisemitism or Other Bias

Discontinuation of DEI (diversity, equity, and

inclusion.)