Why has Donald Trump frozen $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University? Explained

US President Donald Trump's administration has frozen $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard, one of the world's finest educational institutes, after the university defied the government's demands over campus protests. Demonstrators rally, calling on Harvard leadership to resist interference at the university by the federal government.(REUTERS)

Apart from the $2.2 billion in grants, the White House has also reportedly frozen $60 million in contracts to Harvard University after the school said it would not comply with demands to curb campus activism.

"The Joint Task Force to combat anti-Semitism is announcing a freeze on $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and $60M in multi-year contract value to Harvard University," the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

Why did Donald Trump cut Harvard's grant?

In a letter to Harvard on Friday, President Donald Trump's administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university, as well as changes to its admissions policies in a move to curb 'anti-Semitism activities.'

It also demanded the university audit views of diversity on campus and stop recognizing some student clubs.

However, Harvard University refused to accept a deal with the Trump administration, saying it would not “negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights.”

Responding to Harvard's defiance of Trump's demands, Trump's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism announced a $2.2 billion freeze in the university's grants.

"Harvard's statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges- that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws," the Trump administration said.

What are Trump's demands that Harvard University rejected?

According to the letter, the Trump administration called on Harvard University to implement sweeping changes, including adopting “merit-based” admissions and hiring practices; conducting an audit of students, faculty, and leadership on their views of diversity; and banning face masks.

Here are Trump's key demands:

Governance and leadership reforms

Merit-Based Hiring Reform

Merit-Based Admissions Reform.

International Admissions Reform

Viewpoint Diversity in Admissions and Hiring

Reforming Programs with Egregious Records of Antisemitism or Other Bias

Discontinuation of DEI (diversity, equity, and

inclusion.)

Student Discipline Reform and Accountability

Whistleblower Reporting and Protections

Transparency and Monitoring

These include immediate intervention and stoppage of disruptions or de-platforming, a new policy on student groups or clubs that forbids the recognition and funding of, or provision of accommodations to, any student group or club that endorses or promotes criminal activity, illegal violence, or illegal harassment.

The Trump administration also wants Harvard to implement a comprehensive mask ban with serious and immediate penalties for violation, not less than suspension, to investigate and carry out meaningful discipline for all violations that occurred during the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years.

Rejecting the deal with the administration, Harvard President Alan Garber said that while some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the 'intellectual conditions.'