What is ‘Operation Anti-King’? Inside Democrats' new plan to impeach Trump

Since Donald Trump returned to power on January 20, some have warned that the former president is acting more like a monarch than a democratically elected leader. Yet, despite the increasingly serious rhetoric, most elected Democrats have stopped short of saying the one word that now feels impossible to avoid: impeachment. Lawmakers and grassroots volunteers push for action amidst declining approval ratings and nationwide protests against Trump's leadership.(AFP)

Now, a grassroots campaign called ‘Operation Anti-King’ backed by US lawmakers and a growing number of volunteers, accuses POTUS of acting in ways that threaten democracy, violate the Constitution, and undermine the rule of law.

Lawmakers call for Trump's impeachment amid allegations of authoritarianism

US Rep. Al Green of Texas and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota have repeatedly called for Trump’s removal. Both have lamented Trump’s behaviour as dangerously authoritarian.

“Donald Trump’s cruel, chaotic, and unlawful actions have put our democracy at risk,” Rep. Maxine Dexter of Oregon said, per MSNBC. “I refuse to watch as our democracy is undermined. Since nobody is above the law, I am in favor of impeachment.”

Her colleague, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, echoed the sentiment, saying, “He is violating the constitutional rights of people in this country and ignoring the rule of law.”

Reps. Sam Liccardo, Maxine Waters, Shri Thanedar, and Hank Johnson are among those who have already signalled support.

Trump’s approval ratings have also started to take a hit, particularly following a tariff scandal that experts warn could damage the economy.

“We cannot afford an opposition that is doing nothing more than the kinds of things you'd be doing if Mitt Romney were president... Removing a lawless man from power is the only way to restore power under the rule of law,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes recently said to Sen. Chuck Schumer.

How can one impeach POTUS?

House Rule IX outlines the legal path for impeachment. It calls for a vote on matters related to the House's privileges within two legislative days. Historically, as Alexander Hamilton wrote, impeachment concerns “offences that can be classified as political”—those that pose immediate harm to society.

Seizing financial control without the consent of Congress, violating the First Amendment, intimidating political opponents, undermining judicial independence, bribery, threats against allies, and even enabling torture abroad are the charges being discussed are grave accusations.

“Delaying impeachment increases resistance and resignation,” says a report by MSNBC. “It feeds the breakdown of the Constitution.”