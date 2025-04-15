US announces probes on microchips, pharma that could lead to tariffs

The United States has opened the door to potential tariffs targeting pharmaceuticals and semiconductor imports, according to government filings Monday, shortly after President Donald Trump warned recent tech exclusions would only be temporary. US President Donald Trump has also imposed a series of sector-specific levies, recently slapping tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum and autos.(File/AFP)

The Commerce secretary has initiated a pair of investigations into the national security effects of imports of pharmaceuticals and ingredients, as well as semiconductors and chip-making equipment, according to filings to the Federal Register.

The probes were launched under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, according to the filings, and this was the same legal mechanism that Trump previously used to impose other sector-specific duties.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has unleashed sweeping tariffs on US trading partners -- hitting imports from China with especially stiff rates.

He has also imposed a series of sector-specific levies, recently slapping tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum and autos.

The Commerce Department's latest filings call for public comment on pharma and semiconductors imports.

This includes the impact of current trade policies on domestic semiconductor production and capacity, and whether additional measures like tariffs or quotas might be “necessary to protect national security.”