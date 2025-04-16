IIT Madras launches flexible PG Diploma programmes for graduates and working professionals

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched new Postgraduate Diploma (PG Diploma) Programs designed to equip fresh graduates and working professionals with industry-relevant technical expertise. The program allows learners to access high-quality education while maintaining flexibility to pursue employment or internships simultaneously. The registration process for this programme has started. (Handout image)

The program offers a flexible, work-compatible format with live online evening or weekend classes and access to recorded sessions—allowing learners to pursue academic advancement while gaining industry experience through full-time jobs or internships.

The registration process for this programme has started. Candidates can apply until May 2025, and admissions will be based on an entrance test, which will be conducted on 13 July 2025. As per a press note issued by IIT Madras, the classes will commence in August/September 2025.

Visit code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech to apply for this programme.

Talking about the programme, Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Associate Chair at the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, said, “We are addressing the growing need for flexible, industry-relevant technical education that caters to the evolving aspirations of young graduates and working professionals. This program enables students to continue their learning journey without putting their careers on hold.”

Key Features of the Programme

Live online evening or weekend classes with access to recorded sessions

Open to both fresh graduates and working professionals

Hands-on projects and remote-proctored assessments

Final exams held at designated centres across India

Optional in-person lab sessions at IIT Madras, where applicable

Pathway to upgrade to a Web-Enabled M.Tech degree

FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 33 Administrative Officer & other posts

The diploma offers specialisations in diverse fields, including:

Aerospace Engineering (Aerospace Engineering, Ammunition Technology)

Artificial Intelligence

Electrical Engineering (Integrated Circuits, Communication & Signal Processing, Multimedia, Microelectronics)

Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical Design, Automotive Technology)

Engineering Design (E-Mobility)

Process Safety

Students who perform well in the PG Diploma programme may also have the opportunity to upgrade to a Web-Enabled M.Tech degree, deepening their expertise and earning a master’s degree from one of India’s premier institutions.