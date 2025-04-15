FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 33 Administrative Officer & other posts at fssai.gov.in, link here

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, FSSAI, has started the registration process for Administrative Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 33 posts in the organisation. FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Director and other posts

The registration process begins on April 15 and ends on April 30, 2025. The period of deputation will initially be one, two, or three years, depending upon the post(s). Further extension beyond the stipulated terms will be subject to the availability of vacancies and the performance of the deputations.

FSSAI Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in.

2. Click on jobs link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get apply online link for the posts mentioned above.

4. Click on it and register yourself.

5. Once registration is done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Where to send application

The hard copy of online application form duly certified by the employer along with “Certificate by the employer/Cadre Controlling Authority” in the prescribed format and other supporting certificates/documents (Integrity certificate, vigilance clearance, Major/Minor penalty imposed during the last ten years and up to-date duly certified photocopies of APARs for the last 5 years) must reach through proper channel to Assistant Director, Recruitment Cell, FSSAI Headquarters, 312, 3rdFloor, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by May 15, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of FSSAI.