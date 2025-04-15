PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration date extended again till April 22, no application fee required

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has again extended the PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration date. The registration process which was scheduled to end today has been again been extended till April 22, 2025. All interested candidates can apply online through the official website of PM Internship at pminternship.mca.gov.in. PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration date extended again till April 22

The official website reads, "Application round extended to April 22. No registration or application fees. Apply now!"

No registration or application fee is required to apply for this internship scheme.

The duration of the PM Internship Scheme is 12 months. In those 12 months, half of the internship period must be spent in the actual working experience/ job environment and not in the classroom.

This Scheme is separate from all the existing schemes related to skill development, apprenticeships, internship and student training programmes, etc. being implemented across all the State and UTs of India, and will run independently of all such Central/ State schemes.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the internship scheme can check the eligibility criteria here.

a. Candidates should have passed High school Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or be graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.

b. Candidates should be between 21 and 24 years of age as of the last date for submission of the application.

c. Candidate should be of Indian nationality,

d. Candidate should not be employed full-time, and should not be engaged in full-time education.

e. Candidates enrolled in online/ distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

PM internship scheme can enhance youth employability: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while launching a dedicated mobile app for the internship scheme in March said that this internship scheme as the potential to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations, and enhance youth employability. The scheme, announced in the Union budget speech by Sitharaman on July 23, aims to provide young individuals aged 21-24 years from low-income households with 12-month internship opportunities in the country’s top 500 companies. The pilot phase targets 1.25 lakh youth, with a five-year goal to facilitate internships for one crore young individuals.