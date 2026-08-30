Has there been a verdict in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial? Latest update on jury deliberations and possible outcomes

No, there has been no verdict yet in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. The 12-member jury ended its second full day of deliberations on Friday, August 28, without reaching a decision. The jurors are expected to return to Plymouth Superior Court on Monday, August 31, at 9 a.m. ET to continue discussing the case. The trial centers on whether Clancy was criminally responsible when she killed her three children in January 2023.

Lindsay Clancy jury weighs criminal responsibility

The Lindsay Clancy jury will return Monday as the wait for a verdict continues in the closely watched case.. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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The jury includes nine women and three men. It has spent about 10 hours deliberating so far, including about 3.5 hours on Thursday and more than six hours on Friday. The jurors also asked to see a knife used during Clancy’s suicide attempt and bags containing empty prescription pill bottles.

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, according to the Associated Press. She does not deny strangling her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. The killings took place at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on January 24, 2023.

Also Read: Who bought Lindsay Clancy's old home? Patrick Clancy’s Duxbury house sold to a ‘former prosecutor’ after tragedy

Lindsay Clancy defense and prosecution arguments

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{{^usCountry}} The main issue before the jury is not whether Clancy killed her children, but whether she understood what she was doing and could control her actions at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main issue before the jury is not whether Clancy killed her children, but whether she understood what she was doing and could control her actions at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued that Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and had lost touch with reality. Defense experts said she experienced an auditory hallucination and believed she was acting under the control of an outside force.

Prosecutors have taken a different view. They argued that Clancy knew what she was doing and made a deliberate decision to kill her children before trying to end her own life. Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague told jurors during closing arguments: “I’m not saying she was happy about it. I’m saying, it was what she had to do to end her misery. But it was a choice. It was a choice.”

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Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: What happens if she's found not guilty by reason of insanity? Possible path to ‘freedom’

What possible verdict can Lindsay Clancy face?

The jury can consider first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter. It can also find that Clancy was not criminally responsible because of her mental condition.

A murder conviction could result in life in prison. If the jury finds Clancy not criminally responsible, that would not simply mean she walks free. She could instead be committed to a psychiatric facility, with future reviews deciding whether she could eventually be released.

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For now, the case remains unresolved. The jury will have the weekend before returning Monday to continue its deliberations.