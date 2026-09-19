Hasan Piker hits back at Brandon Gill’s ‘birth tourism’ attack: ‘Your wife is indian’

Hasan Piker responded to US Rep. Brandon Gill’s criticism of his Turkish background with a four-word reply: “your wife is indian.”

Hasan Piker answered Brandon Gill’s birth tourism attack by pointing to Gill’s wife and her Indian family background. (Hasan Piker/Instagram, Brandon Gill/Instagram)

The exchange took place on X on September 18, 2026, after Gill called Piker the “poster child” for ending birth tourism. Gill, a Republican representing Texas, was reacting to Piker’s recent Axios interview, where the streamer said the US had caused more deaths through terrorism than al-Qaeda.

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Gill attacked Piker’s birth in the US to Turkish parents and his childhood in Turkey. Piker answered by referring to Gill’s wife, Danielle D’Souza Gill, whose father, Dinesh D’Souza, was born in India.

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Brandon Gill targets Hasan Piker over US birth

{{^usCountry}} Gill’s post came after an Axios interview in which Piker defended his earlier comments about US foreign policy. Asked if he believed America was worse than al-Qaeda, Piker said: “Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes. We have caused tremendous terror all around the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill’s post came after an Axios interview in which Piker defended his earlier comments about US foreign policy. Asked if he believed America was worse than al-Qaeda, Piker said: “Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes. We have caused tremendous terror all around the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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Gill then shared a post about the interview and wrote: “Hasan Piker is the poster child for why we need to end birth tourism. He was born in America to Turkish nationals, was raised back in Turkey to hate western civilization, and now spends his time working to make America weaker and our enemies stronger.”

Piker was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Turkish parents and spent part of his childhood in Turkey before returning to the US for college. His political commentary has made him a frequent target of Republican criticism, particularly over his views on US foreign policy.

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Also Read: Why did Abdul El-Sayed distance himself from Hasan Piker? Controversy and Jeremy Moss link explained

Hasan Piker brings up Brandon Gill’s wife

About 36 minutes after Gill’s post, Piker quote-posted it with just four words: “your wife is indian.”

The reply referred to Danielle D’Souza Gill, whom Brandon Gill married in 2017. She is the daughter of Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative commentator and filmmaker who was born in Mumbai and later moved to the United States. Danielle D’Souza Gill is an American author and conservative activist.

Piker’s short response did not directly address Gill’s criticism of birth tourism or his comments about Piker’s political views. Instead, it pointed to Gill’s own family connection to an immigrant background.

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Also Read: RNC midterm convention: Hasan Piker's underwear photo appears on jumbotron, streamer's reaction goes viral | Video

Why Brandon Gill has focused on birth tourism?

Birth tourism has been a major issue for Gill in Congress. He has supported efforts to restrict birthright citizenship in cases involving people who enter the US illegally or travel to the country for the purpose of giving birth.

In July, Gill introduced legislation targeting birthright citizenship in such cases. He has also taken part in House investigations into businesses accused of helping foreign nationals travel to the US to give birth.

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The latest exchange adds another online clash to the wider debate over immigration, birthright citizenship and the political views of people with immigrant family backgrounds.