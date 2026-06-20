Hayward fire map, evacuation updates: Calhoun Fire spreads rapidly in Alameda County, CA; videos surface

Update: Forward progress of the Calhoun Fire has been stopped, according to fire officials.

Fire in Hayward.(UnSplash)

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Initial report: A brush fire known as the Calhoun Fire has broken out in Hayward, Alameda County, California. According to Watch Duty, the wildfire has grown to approximately 25 acres. Authorities have not reported any threats to structures, and no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued at this time. See the map here.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Bushwick fire: Videos show major blaze at 174-year-old Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn, NYC What we know so far {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Calhoun Fire broke out near the California State University, East Bay campus in Hayward on Friday afternoon. According to NBC Bay Area, the blaze was reported around 3 p.m. local time in the area of Harder Road and Westview Way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Calhoun Fire broke out near the California State University, East Bay campus in Hayward on Friday afternoon. According to NBC Bay Area, the blaze was reported around 3 p.m. local time in the area of Harder Road and Westview Way. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By 3:45 p.m., the fire had grown to about three acres. An update from Watch Duty stated that the blaze was moving toward Calhoun Street. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By 3:45 p.m., the fire had grown to about three acres. An update from Watch Duty stated that the blaze was moving toward Calhoun Street. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The fire is moving towards Calhoun Street, per unit on scene. The fire was initially reported to be 3 acres and is burning in light, flashy fuels with some timber," Watch Duty reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The fire is moving towards Calhoun Street, per unit on scene. The fire was initially reported to be 3 acres and is burning in light, flashy fuels with some timber," Watch Duty reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Less than an hour later, the fire expanded rapidly. By 4 p.m., Watch Duty estimated the blaze at 25 acres.

"The fire is now 25 acres in grass with a slow rate of spread, per air attack. No immediate structure threat. Potential for 40 acres," the update stated.

As of the latest reports, no structures were threatened and no evacuation orders or warnings had been issued.

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Current wildfires in California

California is experiencing an active start to the 2026 wildfire season. According to state fire data, 2,323 wildfires have burned approximately 64,971 acres so far this year. No fatalities have been reported, although 25 structures have been destroyed.

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Among the state's largest active incidents:

Lost Fire (Kern County): 7,800 acres burned and 5% contained. The fire started June 18 northwest of Lokern and Lost Hills roads.

Shore Fire (Riverside County): 3,085 acres burned and 84% contained. The blaze began June 15 and has been one of Southern California's most significant fires this month.

Mateo Fire (San Diego County): 1,335 acres burned and 68% contained after igniting on June 15.

Putah Fire (Yolo County): 860 acres burned and 95% contained. The fire started June 8.

Other smaller active incidents include the Bella Fire in Los Angeles County (98 acres), the Rock Fire (95 acres), and the Border Fire in Kern County (40 acres).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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