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    Bushwick fire: Videos show major blaze at 174-year-old Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn, NYC

    A major fire tore through the landmarked Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn causing the church's iconic steeple to collapse.

    Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 12:18 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
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    A historic Brooklyn church suffered catastrophic damage on Friday after a massive fire engulfed the landmarked Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick.

    A major fire tore through the landmarked Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn causing the church's iconic steeple to collapse. (Representational) (Unsplash)
    A major fire tore through the landmarked Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn causing the church's iconic steeple to collapse. (Representational) (Unsplash)

    A video taken with the Citizen app shows the burning church in Bushwick. The building's steeple seems to be consumed by flames. The air is also heavy with smoke. Residents reported seeing the FDNY as they worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighboring buildings.

    Authorities have not yet disclosed information regarding any injuries or the fire's origin.

    Investigation underway as community reacts

    As of Friday afternoon, officials had not announced a cause for the fire. Authorities have not yet disclosed information regarding any injuries.

    Investigators are expected to examine the scene once firefighters determine that the structure is safe to enter.

    (This is a developing story)

    • Shirin Gupta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shirin Gupta

      Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More

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    Home/World News/Us News/Bushwick Fire: Videos Show Major Blaze At 174-year-old Dutch Reformed Church Of South Bushwick In Brooklyn, NYC
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