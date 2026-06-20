Bushwick fire: Videos show major blaze at 174-year-old Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn, NYC

A historic Brooklyn church suffered catastrophic damage on Friday after a massive fire engulfed the landmarked Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick. A major fire tore through the landmarked Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn causing the church's iconic steeple to collapse. (Representational) (Unsplash)

A video taken with the Citizen app shows the burning church in Bushwick. The building's steeple seems to be consumed by flames. The air is also heavy with smoke. Residents reported seeing the FDNY as they worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighboring buildings.

Authorities have not yet disclosed information regarding any injuries or the fire's origin.