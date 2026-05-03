Hazen Fire in Buckeye, Arizona: Map and evacuation updates as smoke spreads toward Goodyear, Avondale, and Phoenix

Update: A second-alarm brush fire is burning in Buckeye, Maricopa County, Arizona, with smoke reported across parts of Goodyear, Avondale, Glendale, and the Phoenix area.

Hazen Fire in Buckeye, Arizona.(UnSplash)

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According to AZ Family, the fire was first spotted around 3 p.m. near Hazen and Rooks roads. By about 4:15 p.m. local time, the blaze had grown to an estimated 10–12 acres.

A spokesperson for the Buckeye Fire Department told 12 News that the blaze is “difficult to access,” which is complicating suppression efforts.

Officials said there are currently no reported structure exposures or injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Initial report: A brush fire dubbed the Hazen Fire is burning in Buckeye, Maricopa County, Arizona, with smoke drifting toward Goodyear, Avondale, Glendale, and the Phoenix area.

Where is the fire burning?

The fire has grown to an estimated 10–12 acres in heavy fuels, according to radio traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} The Watch Duty app map shows the blaze burning south of W Hazen Road and S Rooks Road. Evacuation updates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Watch Duty app map shows the blaze burning south of W Hazen Road and S Rooks Road. Evacuation updates {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Watch Duty app reports that law enforcement has been requested to assist with precautionary evacuations at a nearby RV park and equestrian center. Photos and videos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Watch Duty app reports that law enforcement has been requested to assist with precautionary evacuations at a nearby RV park and equestrian center. Photos and videos {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents have taken to social media to share images and videos of the fire and heavy smoke, which has been visible across parts of the West Valley. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents have taken to social media to share images and videos of the fire and heavy smoke, which has been visible across parts of the West Valley. {{/usCountry}}

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This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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