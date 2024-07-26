Healthcare meets AI: San Mateo County Health partners with Innovaccer to improve patient care services in US

The San Mateo County Health (SMCH) department recently joined forces with Innovaccer, a leading healthcare AI platform company, setting a patient-centric agenda to deliver affordable, high-quality services. In hopes of revolutionising patient care services across the country, Innovaccer's Healthcare AI platform and population health management solutions will launch a new era of technology infrastructure modernisation in healthcare. In February 2024, the County of San Mateo, California, became the first in the US to have officially declared loneliness a health epidemic. (Facebook / County of San Mateo - Government )

With a mission to help everyone in San Mateo County, California, live longer and healthier lives, SMCH provides healthcare services through eleven divisions—all striving to prevent diseases before they occur. As the county health department works to promote everyone's health by treating mental and physical conditions and monitoring the community's health and environment, it sought access to a unified patient record, enabling advanced analytics and integrated workflows.

This is where Innovaccer stepped in. Following an extensive process, the county ultimately picked the leading healthcare AI platform, which will provide clinicians with a comprehensive 360-degree view of the county health department's patients. The partnership, according to Innovaccer's July 23rd press release, further opens the department's doors to approximately 165,000 active lives and 500,000 legacy lives.

How will Innovaccer help San Mateo County Health?

The former's platform will offer SMHC a "comprehensive healthcare data platform that aggregates patient data from multiple sources, including EHRs, HIT systems, and third-party community data, enabling the creation of unified patient records." Enabling a positive attitude towards providing high-quality care, "this integrated approach empowers providers to analyse a complete dataset and make more informed decisions that improve population health management and clinical outcomes."

SMHC's collaboration with Innovaccer, driven with a focus on imparting better service to the patient community, will allow healthcare providers to have more comprehensive search results for patients' electronic health records (EHRs) across systems.

"This initiative underscores SMCH's commitment to protecting and promoting the health of San Mateo County residents," informed Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. "This partnership is a prime example of teams successfully working together to integrate data seamlessly and improve care delivery, all while bringing back the joy of care.”

San Mateo County in California has not been one to brush aside the healthcare jargon. Earlier this year, in February, the US county became the first to recognise loneliness – “a problem that has been building for decades" but exacerbated with COVID-19 – as a public health emergency.