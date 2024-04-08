‘Helluva showman’: Trump's bizarre total solar eclipse campaign ad earns mockery from netizens | WATCH

As the stage is set in the United States for a rare astronomical event, former President Donald Trump surprised his fans and supporters with a bizarre total solar eclipse campaign ad. In a video posted on Truth Social ahead of total solar eclipse, Trump's head can be seen playing the role of the moon, obscuring the sun and plunging the US into total darkness.(Donald Trump's Truth Social)

In a video posted by Trump on his social media platform Truth Social ahead of total solar eclipse, the GOP leader's head can be seen playing the role of the moon, obscuring the sun and plunging the US into total darkness.

With dramatic music, the campaign video starts on a note that "the most important moment in human history is taking place in 2024". It features a dazzling sun as Americans gather to watch the eclipse while donning safety goggles and gazing up at the sky.

Suddenly, Trump's head, long neck and bushy eyebrows come to the fore as massive shadow falls on the Earth, invoking visuals and opening theme of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

“We will save America. And make it great again,” the video ends, highlighting Trump's face, saying ‘Trump 2024’ ahead of the November elections.

Social media reacts to Trump's solar eclipse campaign

The message in the campaign ad, which claimed that Trump would block out the sun and send the entire globe into darkness, bewildered some social media users.

“Ah. So Trump getting “in front” of Biden will plunge America into darkness? (You know. Just like an eclipse),” one X user wrote, adding that "Eclipses are temporary. Like Trump.”

However, some followers of Trump enjoyed the video, calling it "hilarious".

"Love him or loathe him, you cannot deny that he is a helluva showman!" another X user wrote.

"I really liked the part where his chins blocked out the sun," one more chimed in.

Trump blasted for directly gazing at sun during eclipse in 2017

Trump offered his thoughts on April 8 total solar eclipse seven years after his notorious incident during the 2017 cosmic event, when he was blasted for ignoring safety guidelines and gazed directly at the sun with naked eyes.

Trump, who was joined by former first lady Melania and their son Barron on White House's Truman balcony, witnessed the exceptional event.

While both Barron and Melania wore eclipse glasses, Trump was seen repeatedly gazing at the eclipse without wearing the appropriate eye protection.

An assistant was heard saying, "don't look," and even Melania also seemed to be urging Trump to wear sunglasses.

Total solar eclipse will be witnessed in Mexico, the US, and Canada on Monday afternoon. There will be several minutes of near-complete darkness as the moon travels between the sun and Earth. The US will not witness such event until 2044.