Saturday, May 31, 2025
Henderson Fire map and evacuation updates: Smoke reaches Temecula as blaze burns near Pala Shooting Range

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 31, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Henderson Fire broke out on Friday evening near the Pala Shooting Range. It has grown to182 acres. Residents in Temecula have reported seeing smoke.

The Henderson Fire is currently burning near the Pala Shooting Range, north of Highway 76 in California. Evacuation orders have been issued for a broad area northeast of Pala, and a temporary evacuation point has been established at the Pala Casino parking lot. The wildfire, which broke out on Friday evening, has grown to approximately 182 acres. Residents in Temecula have reported seeing smoke from the blaze. As of now, there are no reports of injuries or structural damage. View the latest fire map here.

Henderson wildfire is burning in California. (Representational image/ REUTERS)
Henderson wildfire is burning in California. (Representational image/ REUTERS)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Henderson Fire map and evacuation updates: Smoke reaches Temecula as blaze burns near Pala Shooting Range
