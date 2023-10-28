News / World News / Us News / Here's US' most expensive city – and it's not NYC or San Francisco

Here's US' most expensive city – and it's not NYC or San Francisco

BySumanti Sen
Oct 28, 2023 10:25 AM IST

Cities like San Francisco and New York City – which are widely known for their expensive real estate – were ranked sixth and eleventh respectively

The US' most expensive city is an unexpected city in California, US News reported. San Diego has been ranked as the country’s most expensive city, taking into consideration factors like quality of life, housing affordability and desirability, according to U.S. News & World Report's Most Expensive Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023-2024 list.

San Diego has been ranked as the country’s most expensive city (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)(REUTERS)
San Diego has been ranked as the country’s most expensive city (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Cities like San Francisco and New York City – which are widely known for their expensive real estate – were ranked sixth and eleventh respectively, which are far lower. 

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As many as 12 out of the 25 cities in the list are located in California, including three of the top five. Los Angeles and Santa Barbara came in second and fifth positions respectively.

The indexes are used for US News’ Best Places to Live survey. It took into account factors such as crime rate, quality of education, blended median annual household income, weather temperateness and unemployment rate.

The average home value in San Diego –  $961,629 – is much higher than the average home value in the US, which is $348,539, according to Zillow. However, the average home value in San Francisco is at $1.3 million, which is higher than that of San Diego. Further, the median monthly rent in San Diego, which is $3,200, is also less than rent in less expensive cities. For example, the median rent in New York is almost $3,600 a month, and almost $3,500 in San Francisco, according to Zillow.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out