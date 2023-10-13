'He's become fake news', Fox News' host Sean Hannity's remarks on Vivek Ramaswamy divide internet

Fox News host Sean Hannity had a heated on-air interview with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday.

Sean then went on to make a comment that has been turning heads all over the internet and it was: “I think people that never held public office, like you, maybe they’re not qualified to be president.”

While the entire interview was filled with a series of shouting matches and verbal spats, here are some of the conversations between the two that are now making rounds on the internet and are being discussed in every nook and corner of the USA.

Sean and Vivek discussed the Israel War

Earlier this week Vivek had an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, where the Republican candidate said this about the ongoing Israel war:

“The selective nature of ignoring certain other conflicts—while even more importantly ignoring the interests of the U.S. right here at home—is what irritates the heck out of me, out of the politicians in both parties," he said providing an example of an armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“It is shameful, and I think that there are, frankly, financial and corrupting influences that lead them exactly to speak the way they do. That’s just the hard truth,” he added.

Quoting these comments Sean stated, “You’re saying that her concern for Israel is driven by financial and a corrupting influence. And your explanation that there is a disproportionate focus on rape, kidnapping and murder of the Jewish people in this attack and, your quote, ‘That there are, frankly, financial and corrupting influences that lead them exactly to speak the way they do.'”

To this Vivek claimed that it was a “shameful mischaracterization” of his comment.

Well, the 61-year-old host was not happy with this and accused Vivek "You say stuff and then you deny it. You deny your own words. So, you know, why don’t you just own what you say and stand by it and stop playing these games?”

While a couple of to-and-fro verbal accusations followed these comments the interview ended with Vivek being taken off the screen as Sean declared: “Thank You. Goodbye.”

Vivek Ramaswamy on Sean Hannity

Answering Sean's last comment, Vivek took to X to reply to the Fox host writing, "For years, @seanhannity has railed against 'fake news.' I guess he’s become it. My comments about lobbyists were about Azerbaijan, not Israel. This interview was sponsored by @NikkiHaley," with a laughing emoji and attached his interview with Sean.

Sean and Vivek clashed over Nikki Haley

In one of the segments of the interview, Vivek was asked to respond to his remarks on Nikki's response to the Hamas attack on Israel.

In the interview with Tucker Vivek had said this about Nikki: “I think that she is somebody that, like many politicians, is in a position to get wealthier from war.”

“Well, the fact of the matter is, I think anybody who has been a military contractor, anybody who has made $8 million, including on serving on the board of Boeing, collecting stock options while running for U.S. president, on corporate boards, has made money for military contracting through a family business, is disqualified from being the U.S. president in a time of war. I think we cannot see our march to World War III in this country,”

Social Media Reactions

