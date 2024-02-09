Chinese New Year 2024: The history of Chinese New Year celebrations in China stretches back over 4,000 years. It's one of the oldest traditions ever and has been passed down through generations. This celebration is connected to stories, farming, and how cultures change over time. Also known as Lunar New Year, this special day brings families together to honor their ancestors and welcome the arrival of spring. Here's everything you need to know about the history of this celebration, starting from its roots in China. A giant dragon lantern installed at a park ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Wuhan, China on February 11. The Lunar New Year, most commonly associated with the Chinese New Year, kicked off on February 12.(Hector Retamal / AFP)

Early Origins:

Prior to the establishment of the New Year celebration, ancient Chinese communities would come together to rejoice in the conclusion of the harvest season during autumn. It is believed by some that the origins of this tradition can be traced back to early harvest festivities held around the 10th month of the lunar calendar, signifying the culmination of the agricultural cycle.

Warring States Period (475-221 BC):

Texts describe the annual "Big Nuo" exorcism ceremony, which is performed to drive out evil spirits. It became customary to completely clean one's home in the days leading up to Chinese New Year.

Evolution and Traditions:

Han Dynasty (206 BC – 220 AD):

According to historical records, the earliest documentation of New Year celebrations can be traced back to the Han Dynasty. During this period, the festival incorporated practices such as honoring ancestors, making offerings to deities, and the use of firecrackers to deter Nian, a legendary creature. A book called Simin Yueling written by the Eastern Han agronomist Cui Shi describes the day as "The starting day of the first month, is called Zheng Ri. I bring my wife and children, to worship ancestors and commemorate my father. Children, wife, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren all serve pepper wine to their parents, make their toast, and wish their parents good health. It's a thriving view.”

Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD):

The book Jingchu Suishiji from the Northern and Southern dynasties era depicted the celebrations as beginning anew like an unfolded half piece of paper, with families coming together amidst the remnants of exploded bamboo poles. Over time, these festivities became increasingly popular, incorporating traditions such as lion dances, intricate paper cuts, and ornate decorations.

Qing Dynasty (1644-1912):

Temple fairs and lantern festivals were incorporated into the festivities. As per the book Qing Jia Lu, “Elders give children coins threaded together by a red string, and the money is called Ya Sui Qian.”

Modern Transformations:

Although China switched to the Gregorian calendar in 1912, traditional festivities continued to use the lunar calendar. The then-acting President Sun Yat Sen of the Republic of China (ROC) administration made the decision to abandon the lunisolar Chinese calendar.

20th century: During the Cultural Revolution, the celebration was formally renamed "Spring Festival".