HKUST ‘unconditional offers’ for Harvard international students after Trump's move, ‘We are prepared to…’

A Hong Kong University has promised it would give "unconditional offers" to international students at Harvard after the Trump administration revoked the university’s ability to enroll them. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has vowed to "ensure a smooth transition" for students who fail to enroll for the next school year, Newsweek reported. Chinese college has ‘unconditional offers’ for Harvard international students after Trump's move (REUTERS/Ann Wang)(REUTERS)

Talking about the Trump administration’s move, a Harvard spokesperson told the outlet that it is unlawful and that the Ivy League "fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host our international students and scholars." Harvard is reportedly suing over a cut of over $2 billion in federal funding.

HKUST made the announcement soon after US President Donald Trump’s move was condemned by the Chinese government. More than 1,000 Chinese students attend Harvard at present.

HKUST said in a recent news release that it was "extending this opportunity to ensure talented students can pursue their educational goals without disruption." It promised to priorotize admissions, credit transfers, and provide support including visa assistance and housing "to ensure a smooth transition.” It added that it has established a dedicated team to assist students. While Harvard is ranked third in the world in the Times Higher Education's college rankings 2025, HKUST is placed at the sixty-sixth position.

Why did the Trump administration make the move?

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which allows the school to sponsor international students to obtain their visas and attend school in the United States. This is set to be effective for the 2025-26 school year.

The Department of Homeland Security alleged while announcing the move that Harvard has created an unsafe campus environment by allowing "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators" to target and harass Jewish students on campus. It also alleged that the school coordinated with the Chinese Communist Party, hosting and training members of a Chinese paramilitary group.

"This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments."

Guo Yike, the provost at HKUST, said in a statement, "Diversity fuels creativity and progress. We are prepared to welcome Harvard students into our community, offering them the resources and vibrant environment needed to thrive in their fields."

Responding to Trump’s decision, Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton told Newsweek, "The government's action is unlawful. We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host our international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably. We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission."