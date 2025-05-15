Home Depot boycott: What triggered the massive movement against Walmart rival?

Home Depot is facing calls for a massive customer boycott after the company quietly went back to removing a section from its website that celebrated the company's efforts towards diversity, equity, and inclusion. This comes soon after the federal government's crackdown on DEI programs across the country. Home Depot is facing a massive boycott(Getty Images via AFP)

What did the DEI section of Home Depot contain?

The now removed DEI Page, which duly existed in March carried the lines, "We strive to ensure that our company culture maintains a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment so that we can attract and retain the best employees, amplify their unique experiences and ideas, and strengthen the communities where we operate," according to an Independent UK report.

The section championed DEI efforts of Home Depot, and showcased various initiatives they had undertaken to highlight the same. According to a Retail Brew report, Home Depot has now replaced its DEI page with a “WeAreTHD” page that simply nullifies any mention of the words “diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Netizens react strongly

Netizens took to social media to talk about the issue. A Blue Sky user, Greg Morosoff took to social media to say, "Well, look at that. Home Depot seems to have done away with DEI also. They say some corporo babble, but, nothing about DEI. Another reason to boycott everything publicly traded, like, Home Depot. #TheAlliedForces

Another Blue Sky user said, "Lorie Kellogg‬, said, “Well, we all know that [home improvement competitor] Lowe's is a blue company and Home Depot’s a red company, so here we go.”

However, there were users who praised Home Depot too. A user, who claimed to be an employee there, said, “there’s an entire app on the phones we’re given to work around the store with that takes you to a browser page describing what DEI means and what DEI benefits Home Depot offers.”