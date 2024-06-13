Homes of Brooklyn Museum's Jewish leaders vandalised with antisemitic graffiti

The homes of the Brooklyn Museum's director and several of its other Jewish board members were vandalised with antisemitic graffiti. The attackers sprayed red paint across their properties and wrote, “Blood on your hands.” Authorities launched an investigation after NYC Comptroller Brad Lander shared photos of the defaced homes on social media Wednesday. Antisemitic vandals smeared red paint across the homes of Brooklyn Museum's Jewish leaders(X, formerly Twitter/ Mayor Eric Adams)

Antisemitic vandals smear red paint across homes of Brooklyn Museum's Jewish leaders

Among those targeted by antisemitic vandals was director Anne Pasternak’s coop apartment building in Brooklyn Heights. The attackers smeared red paint across her door and hung up a sign that read, “Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White Supremacist Zionist.” An inverted red triangle, a symbol used by Hamas to identify Israeli military targets, was also scrawled across her home.

“Last night vandals defaced the homes of the Jewish director & several Jewish board members of the @brooklynmuseum. The cowards who did this are way over the line into antisemitism, harming the cause they claim to care about, and making everyone less safe,” Lander wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also expressed his discontentment over the vandalism attack. “This is not peaceful protest or free speech. This is a crime, and it's overt, unacceptable antisemitism. These actions will never be tolerated in New York City for any reason. I'm sorry to Anne Pasternak and members of @brooklynmuseum's board who woke up to hatred like this,” he wrote.

“I spoke to Anne this morning and committed that this hate will not stand in our city. The NYPD is investigating and will bring the criminals responsible here to justice,” Adams added. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the museum a spokesperson said, “We are deeply troubled by these horrible acts,” per NY Post.