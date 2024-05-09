Contractor sprays paint over anti-Israel protesters blocking ‘antisemitic’ graffiti at Ohio university. Watch

A contractor who was hired to cover up vandalism by anti-Israel protesters at Ohio’s Case Western Reserve University has been accused of painting over demonstrators when they refused to move. A viral video shows the unidentified worker spraying the protesters with white paint. The demonstrators were trying to block the worker from covering up pro-Palestine graffiti they drew on the Cleveland campus’ ‘Spirit Wall’ earlier this week. Contractor sprays paint over anti-Israel protesters at Ohio’s Case Western Reserve University (cwru_sjp/Instagram)

The video shows the man, described by school officials as a “third-party contractor,” moving closer to the protesters while covering up the defaced wall. The group refused to move, promptly wearing their protective face masks. The painter then simply hit them with paint.

Protesters claim they were “assaulted”

The Instagram page CWRU’s Students for Justice in Palestine posted the video of the painter, accusing him of “assaulting” the protesters. They captioned the video, “AROUND 5 AM THIS MORNING, STUDENTS WERE SPRAYED WITH PAINT WHILE CONTRACTORS CALLED BY CWRU ATTEMPTED TO COVER THE SPIRIT WALL. THEY LATER CAME CLOSER TO NOON AND COVERED THE ENTIRE WALL WITH PAINT. THE STUDENTS FOLLOWED THE SPIRIT WALL POSTING POLICY, AND ADMIN STILL HAD A PROBLEM.”

The caption adds, “The lengths this university goes to defend Zionist Genocidal interests is insane.”

The cleanup was ordered by CWRU President Eric W. Kaler. He earlier denounced the “threatening, intimidating and antisemitic” language written across the walls of the campus. “I strongly condemn the language posted yesterday on the advocacy wall, and want to reiterate to our entire community that such language — no matter to whom it is directed — will not be tolerated on our campus,” he said in a statement, according to New York Post.

“After defacing the advocacy wall, later in the evening, the protesters painted the spirit wall … with language that was less threatening but still intimidating to some in our community,” he added.