Rep. Shri Thanedar condemns vandalism of his Detroit community centre: ‘Simply unacceptable’

US Rep. Shri Thanedar has issued a statement after his Detroit community centre was vandalised. He took to X to condemn the act. Photos shared by Thanedar show a red ‘X’ drawn over his face, with the words “racist," "ceasefire” and "Free Palestine" painted across the building. A spokesperson from Thanedar's office said a police report has been filed, according to CBS News. Shri Thanedar condemns vandalism of his Detroit community centre (PTI Photo, @ShriThanedar/X)

Shri Thanedar’s statement

Taking to X, Thanedar wrote, “As a member of Congress, I am always open to dialogue and debate. Unfortunately, this vandalism of the community center is not an isolated incident, nor is it a productive form of communication. These acts create nothing but fear and division during a time that depends on open conversation and discourse.”

"In the past, I have dealt with other unproductive forms of protest. One that turned violent at a holiday party last December and another consisting of individuals demonstrating at my home at 3 in the morning. These incidents ended with people in the hospital and my loved ones feeling unsafe in their own bedrooms,” Thanedar continued. "In this case, a place designed to bring our community together was vandalized in a way that seeks to drive it apart."

He concluded by saying, “I have had meetings about this with everyone that requested a meeting on my website. I have hosted town halls, held Zoom meetings, and spoken face-to-face with my constituents about this issue to make their voices heard in an appropriate and effective capacity. I am always open to productive and respectful dialogue, but this kind of vandalism is simply unacceptable.”

Thanedar said in December last year that one of his social media accounts was hacked in connection to anti-Israel posts. The hacker made a post, which has now been deleted.

After the hacking, the Congressman shared a statement in which he said the United States' "unwavering commitment to Israel's security is grounded in shared values and a longstanding partnership.” He also said he hoped the conflict would end at the earliest.