Netizens slam ‘disgusting’ video of drag queen making kids chant ‘Free Palestine’ in Massachusetts: ‘This is evil’

Social media users are furious over a video of a drag queen urging a group of children to chant “Free Palestine” in Massachusetts. The incident took place last week at a ‘Queer Storytime for Palestine’ event organised by the Valley Families for Palestine group, according to New York Post. The video soon went viral. A video shows a drag queen making kids chant ‘Free Palestine’ in Massachusetts (@StopAntisemites/X)

“Today what we’re going to do is shout ‘Free Palestine.’ Can I hear that?” the drag queen, known as ‘Lil Miss Hot Mess,’ tells children in the video. “If you’re a drag queen and you know it, and you really want to show it, if you’re a drag queen and you know it, shout ‘Free Palestine.'”

The children can be heard copying the drag queen, chanting “Free Palestine.”

The X account StopAntisemitism shared the video with the caption, “Valley Families for Palestine puts on ‘Queer Storytime for Palestine’ in which toddlers are recorded chanting “Free Palestine”. The harsh reality? Members of the LGBTQ+ community are often murdered in Gaza and other Palestinian areas such as Ramallah.”

The caption continues in the thread, “Often times members of the LGBTQ+ community seek refuge in Israel as their lives are endangered and their families excommunicate them. Were these children taught these points?”

‘This is disgusting’

Many X users took to the comment section to express their outrage, with one user saying, “What kind of parent do you have to be.. to attend something like this? This is evil.” One user said, “As a gay person, I am so tired of these woke shills. Leave LGB people alone; this man is going through something that I can't relate to at all”. “I miss when drag queens were funny and understood that they are effectively clown strippers - and therefore are in a position to do activism. And that's not even getting into the fu****-up-ness that is telling kids to be pro-hamas drag queens,” one user said, while another wrote, “This is disgusting. There should not be any sexualizing of activities in grade school.”

“Indoctrination of children is morally indefensible. Unfortunately has been happening in the USA for a while,” one user wrote, while another said, “The famous LGBT pro Hamas terrorism movement is not trying to indoctrinate children.” “A new low even for those terror supporters: Antisemitic grooming of children,” one wrote.