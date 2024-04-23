‘Miracle’: Baby delivered alive from dying mother's womb in Gaza

Amid the massive doom that has been lying over Gaza in the Israel-Hamas war for the past six months, a miracle took place as a baby was delivered safely and alive from the womb of a Palestinian woman who was killed during an attack by Israel in Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday. A Palestinian baby girl, saved from the womb of her mother Sabreen Al-Sheikh (Al-Sakani), who was killed in an Israeli strike along with her husband and her daughter(REUTERS)

According to reports, the baby was delivered prematurely (while her mother was seven months pregnant) by a Caesarian section. On Sunday, the baby's mother, identified as Sabreen al-Sakani, reached the Kuwaiti hospital's emergency unit in a critical condition after she was fatally wounded in the head and abdomen, reported AFP.

While examining the mother, the doctors realised she was pregnant. Despite lack of anesthetics, they decided to ahead with a C-section.

“It's a miracle that she was still alive, despite her difficulties in breathing…The mother died 10 minutes after the surgery,” the surgeon said, as quoted by AFP.

Following the delivery, the baby was quickly put in an incubator and on oxygen and was treated with antibiotics. The newborn was then transferred to the pediatrics unit of the Emirati hospital in Rafah.

According to the hospital officials, the baby's father and sister were also brought to the hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival. Due to this, the baby's uncle will be the caretaker after her release from the hospital.

“Every day, I go to the hospital to check on my brother's daughter who was rescued from her mother's womb…I named her 'Sabreen al-Ruh' because her father wanted to name her Ruh,” the baby's uncle Rami al-Sheikh said, as quoted by AFP.

Two Israeli airstrikes hit the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday night and Monday morning, in which at least 24 Palestinians were killed.

The war between Israel and Hamas began in October after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, leading to the death of at least 14 Israelis. After this, Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas and stepped up its offensive in Gaza. According to reports, over 34,000 people have been killed in the war so far.

(With inputs from AFP)