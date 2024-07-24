By Doyinsola Oladipo Hotel workers in four US cities to hold strike authorization votes

NEW YORK, - About 13,500 unionized hotel workers in four U.S. cities plan strike authorization votes next month as contract talks with Marriott International , Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hyatt Hotels Corp stall, the union said.

UNITE HERE, a union representing workers in hotels, casinos and airports across the U.S. and Canada, said the votes will begin the first week in August in Boston, San Francisco, Honolulu and Providence, Rhode Island. "We are getting ready," said Elena Duran, a server at Marriott's Palace Hotel in San Francisco. "Seeing the proposals from the hotels, people are not happy."

Workers at 125 hotels in the four cities have sought significant pay raises in new contracts to replace ones that have expired or will expire soon.

They are also seeking better healthcare and pension plans and are looking for hotel operators to reverse pandemic-era staff and service cuts like daily room cleaning.

"Frankly, we were insulted with what they came to the table with," said Carlos Aramayo, president of UNITE HERE Local 26 in Boston. "We are very, very far apart from an agreement."

A further 26,500 hospitality workers in 16 U.S. cities represented by Unite Here are also negotiating new contracts.

"We are disappointed that several UNITE HERE locals have chosen to take strike votes," a spokesperson from Hyatt said.

The hotel operator said it has contingency plans in place in the event of a strike so that its hotel operations are not affected.

Hilton said it maintains a cooperative and productive relationship with the union.

Marriott did not respond to a request for comment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.