Mon, Sept 15, 2025
House of Kuki leader 'torched' in Manipur's Churachandpur district

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 02:21 pm IST

House of Kuki leader 'torched' in Manipur's Churachandpur district

Imphal, Tensions flared in Manipur's Churachandpur district after the residence of a Kuki leader was allegedly set on fire by a mob, officials said on Monday.

The residence of Kuki National Organisation leader Calvin Aikhenthang was torched late on Sunday night, they claimed.

However, a section of locals in Churachandpur claimed that a short circuit triggered the fire.

KNO is a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact with the Centre.

The residence of another Kuki leader, Ginza Vualzong, who is the spokesperson of the Kuki Zo Council and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum , was also targeted by miscreants, but timely intervention by locals helped prevent the house from being set on fire, officials said.

On September 4, two prominent Kuki-Zo groups signed the SoO agreement with the Centre on re-negotiated terms and conditions, under which they agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, relocate designated camps away from vulnerable areas, and work towards a solution to bring lasting peace and stability to the state.

The signing of the SoO pact with KNO and the United People's Front is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in the restive state, officials had said.

Separately, civil society group Kuki-Zo Council had decided to open National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for free movement of commuters and essential goods.

However, on Monday, the KZC clarified that it has not "declared the reopening of NH-2" and that "no free movement has been permitted on this route."

In a statement, the council said: "Our request was only to the people of Kangpokpi district to extend cooperation to the security forces, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in maintaining safety of commuters along NH-2."

The KZC asserted that the Centre’s statement had been "misinterpreted" and caused "unnecessary confusion".

The council said, "As there is still no settlement or agreement to the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, no one from either side should cross" into respective areas under any circumstances.

Warning that Kuki-Zo areas must be respected at all costs, the council said "any violation will only lead to serious consequences and further deterioration of peace and security."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

