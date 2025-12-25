How late is Walmart open on Christmas Eve? Check 5 stores open 24x7 in Christmas

Christmas is officially here, and Christmas Eve celebrations are about to begin. Before getting swept up in the festivities, it’s wise to check your pantry and essentials—especially if you’re hosting guests. Most supermarkets close early on Christmas Eve and remain shut on Christmas Day. Representational.(Unsplash)

If you're yet to stock up on supplies, you need to rush as most supermarkets will close early today, i.e. Christmas Eve. If you're planning to go to Walmart, make sure to arrive by 6 p.m. today, as the stores will shut after that. But the hours are not consistent across states, and some stores may close earlier than 6 p.m.

Thus, it is advisable not to leave your Christmas shopping till the last minute. In fact, it could be wiser to reach the store by 4:30 p.m. as the last-minute shopping rush could result in a crowded situation at the store, leading to delays in the billing counters.

But if you miss the Walmart closing hours, there could still be time to finish your shopping from other supermarkets. For instance, some Kroger stores will stay open till 8 p.m., but only for selected locations.

Here's a list of stores that will stay open after Walmart closes.

List Of Stores Open After 6 PM On Christmas Eve

Whole Foods Market: will close at 7 p.m. (time may vary by location)

Publix: Stores at all locations will close at 7 p.m.

Albertsons / Safeway / Vons: Closes at 8 p.m. in most locations.

Sprouts: Open till 7 p.m. at all locations.

Harris Teeter: Open till 7 p.m. at all locations.

Note: Check the opening hours of your local store for the exact closing time of that particular location.

Stores Open 24X7 On Christmas Eve And Christmas Day

While most supermarkets will stay closed on Christmas Day, some stores providing basic supplies will still be open. In case you miss the store's closing hours on Christmas Eve, you can still grab some supplies on Thursday from these stores. Here's a list.

Sheetz: Most locations operate 24/7, including Christmas Day.

Circle K – Widely open 24/7 at many locations on holidays for essentials.

Wawa: Many stores operate 24/7 through Christmas; availability can vary by location.

Cumberland Farms: Some locations stay open on Christmas with extended or reduced hours.