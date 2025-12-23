Christmas Eve 2025: Will banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx be open in US? Check details

If you are planning to mail someone a gift or conduct a banking transaction this Christmas Eve, you may want to know if banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx will remain open. The good news is that most UPS and FedEx shipping services will be available on Wednesday, Christmas Eve, December 24, this year. Christmas Eve 2025: Will banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx be open in US?(Unsplash)

Will post offices remain open on Christmas Eve and will mail be delivered?

The USPS website says that U.S. Postal Service post offices will be open, and mail will be delivered on December 24. Mail will be picked up from blue collection boxes by the scheduled collection times on the box. You can check with your local post office for specific hours of operation on Christmas Eve.

Will banks remain open on Christmas Eve?

Most bank branches will remain open, but some might have shortened or adjusted hours. You can check with your local bank branch for their specific holiday hours.

Read More | What's open, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in US? Here's your guide

Will UPS and FedEx remain open on Christmas Eve?

UPS delivery for all services is available on Christmas Eve, the company’s website says. UPS Store locations will remain open until at least 3 pm local time.

UPS Store hours could vary depending on the location. The company asks its customers to check its store locator to find operating hours.

Read More | What's open and closed on Christmas Day? Banks, post offices, stock market, stores and restaurants

UPS pickup for Air and International Air services will only be available if prearranged by December 18. UPS Ground service pickup is unavailable on Christmas Eve. The company says that UPS Express Critical is available 365 days a year. For more information, one can call 1-800-714-8779 or visit mnx.com.

Most FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available on Christmas Eve. However, FedEx Office locations will have modified hours. To know specific holiday hours, customers can get in touch with their local FedEx Office location.

FedEx Custom Critical, too, is available 365 days a year. For more information, one can call 1-800-762-3787.