Fred Smith family: All about FedEx founder's wife and children

Fred Smith, founder of FedEx Corporation, passed away on Saturday at the age of 80, Fox 13 reported, citing multiple sources. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Avis, with whom he had eight children. FedEx founder Fred Smith passed away at the age of 80.

Smith was previously married to Linda Black Grisham from 1969 to 1977. They had two children together—Windland Smith Rice and Richard W. Smith. In total, Smith was the father of 10 children.

Richard, a high-level executive at FedEx, is currently serving as president and CEO of FedEx Express.