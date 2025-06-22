Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Fred Smith family: All about FedEx founder's wife and children

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 22, 2025 08:42 AM IST

FedEx founder Fred Smith died on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Avis, and his ten children. Smith was previously married to Linda Black Grisham.

Fred Smith, founder of FedEx Corporation, passed away on Saturday at the age of 80, Fox 13 reported, citing multiple sources. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Avis, with whom he had eight children.

FedEx founder Fred Smith passed away at the age of 80.(X)
FedEx founder Fred Smith passed away at the age of 80.(X)

Smith was previously married to Linda Black Grisham from 1969 to 1977. They had two children together—Windland Smith Rice and Richard W. Smith. In total, Smith was the father of 10 children.

Richard, a high-level executive at FedEx, is currently serving as president and CEO of FedEx Express. 

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Fred Smith family: All about FedEx founder's wife and children
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On