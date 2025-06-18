Aaron Rodgers' family doubts the authenticity of the Steelers QB's marriage. Here is why

Aaron Rodgers revealed recently that he got married a couple of months ago, sending shockwaves among the fans. But the news is yet to convince his family. Aaron Rodgers' marriage has left his family unconvinced.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to a report published by the Daily Mail, family insiders alleged “the family is unconvinced the marriage is real,” and that the new Pittsburgh Steelers QB “may have had a symbolic ‘commitment ceremony’ instead of a legally binding wedding.”

The same report suggested that a clerk in the Pennsylvania county where Aaron Rodgers was rumoured to have moved told DailyMail.com that no such marriage involving the football star has been registered.

Public records in Las Vegas County, a common venue for quick celebrity weddings, also suggest that no person named Aaron Rodgers has married there this year.

Rodgers has kept his marriage under tight wraps and hasn't revealed anything apart from saying that he got hitched a ‘couple of months’ ago. Even his brother Jordan Rodgers and sister-in-law JoJo Fletcher are unfamiliar with the woman he got married to.

Aaron Rodgers only revealed the name of his wife

Aaron Rodgers first revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman named Brittani during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in December last year. And that is all he has ever said about his partner.

Rodgers has generally been public about his past relationships with former race car driver Danica Patrick, actresses Olivia Munn, and Shailene Woodley. He was even briefly engaged to Woodley before the couple split up in 2022.

Danica Patrick recently opened up about her relationship with Rodgers, alleging emotional abuse. She said that the breakup with the quarterback was the most pain she has suffered in her entire life.

The question of whether Rodgers' marriage is legitimate is something that only the future NFL Hall of Famer can answer.