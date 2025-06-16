FedEx, USPS, county offices and more: What's open and closed on Juneteenth 2025 in Michigan

Communities throughout Michigan are preparing to honor Juneteenth on June 19, 2025, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. While many government offices and institutions will close in recognition of the federal holiday, much of daily life will continue as usual, with most local businesses and delivery services expected to stay open. Here's what will be open and closed on Juneteenth 2025.(Representative Image: Pixabay )

According to the Detroit Free Press, here’s what is open and closed in Michigan on Juneteenth 2025.

Are city and county offices open in Michigan on Juneteenth 2025?

Since Juneteenth is recognised as both a state and federal holiday in Michigan, local government offices, including courts, will remain closed. However, emergency services, the fire department, the police, and ambulances will be staffed.

Are banks open in Michigan on Juneteenth 2025?

While banks will remain closed due to the federal holiday, bank ATMs and digital banking options will be available to customers.

Are post offices open and mail delivered on Juneteenth 2025?

If you're expecting mail on Juneteenth, you may want to plan ahead. The U.S. Postal Service has announced it will suspend regular mail delivery on June 19, 2025, in observance of the holiday. Only Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express and Holiday Same Day Package Delivery services will operate. Though Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday, the USPS considers it a non-widely observed one, resulting in limited service availability.

Is Amazon delivering on Juneteenth 2025?

Shoppers can still expect convenience on Juneteenth, as Amazon will continue to offer same-day delivery, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Are FedEx and UPS delivering on Juneteenth 2025?

FedEx and UPS will operate as usual on Juneteenth, with regular delivery services continuing throughout the day. The stores will also remain open.

Are grocery stores open on Juneteenth 2025?

Most of the grocery stores will operate as usual on Juneteenth 2025.