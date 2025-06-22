Frederick Smith cause of death: Here's all on FedEx founder's health issues

Frederick W Smith, the founder of FedEx Corporation, died on Saturday, WREG reported, citing sources. He was 80 years old. Several politicians and close friends of Smith posted tributes on social media, recalling the billionaire as an ‘innovator and leader’. Frederick W Smith, founder of FedEx, died on Saturday(X)

Smith was born in Marks, Mississippi, in 1944. He earned his degree from Yale before joining the United States Marine Corps. The 80-year-old started FedEx operations in 1973. Fred Smith served as the CEO of the company until 2022. He stepped down and became executive chairman.

As chairman, he led ‘board governance, as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy', according to FedEx.

Senator Brent Taylor called Smith a ‘visionary leader and cherished member of our community’.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fred Smith, a visionary leader and cherished member of our community.As the founder of FedEx, Fred revolutionized global logistics, creating countless jobs and opportunities right here in Memphis. His entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to innovation, and commitment to Memphis will leave a lasting legacy. He truly did Make Memphis Matter to the world.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn said: “As the founder of FedEx, his leadership and innovation transformed global commerce, and he will be remembered for his relentless drive, patriotism, and commitment to service,” Blackburn posted on X. “His legacy will endure not only through the company he built but through the countless lives he touched. Praying for his wife, children, and family.”

What is Fred Smith's cause of death and known health issues?

While an official cause of death has not been released yet, it has been revealed that Smith suffered from Legg-Calvé-Perthes syndrome as a child. The bone disease that temporarily crippled him but from which he recovered by age 10, according to Britannica.com.

In 2008, during George W. Bush’s administration, Smith declined an offer to serve as Defense Secretary due to unspecified health concerns.