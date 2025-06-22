Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Frederick Smith cause of death: Here's all on FedEx founder's health issues

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 22, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Frederick W Smith, the founder of FedEx Corporation, died on Saturday. He was 80 years old. 

Frederick W Smith, the founder of FedEx Corporation, died on Saturday, WREG reported, citing sources. He was 80 years old. Several politicians and close friends of Smith posted tributes on social media, recalling the billionaire as an ‘innovator and leader’. 

Frederick W Smith, founder of FedEx, died on Saturday(X)
Frederick W Smith, founder of FedEx, died on Saturday(X)

Smith was born in Marks, Mississippi, in 1944. He earned his degree from Yale before joining the United States Marine Corps. The 80-year-old started FedEx operations in 1973. Fred Smith served as the CEO of the company until 2022. He stepped down and became executive chairman. 

As chairman, he led ‘board governance, as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy', according to FedEx. 

Senator Brent Taylor called Smith a ‘visionary leader and cherished member of our community’. 

“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fred Smith, a visionary leader and cherished member of our community.As the founder of FedEx, Fred revolutionized global logistics, creating countless jobs and opportunities right here in Memphis. His entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to innovation, and commitment to Memphis will leave a lasting legacy. He truly did Make Memphis Matter to the world.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn said: “As the founder of FedEx, his leadership and innovation transformed global commerce, and he will be remembered for his relentless drive, patriotism, and commitment to service,” Blackburn posted on X. “His legacy will endure not only through the company he built but through the countless lives he touched. Praying for his wife, children, and family.”

What is Fred Smith's cause of death and known health issues?

While an official cause of death has not been released yet, it has been revealed that Smith suffered from Legg-Calvé-Perthes syndrome as a child. The bone disease that temporarily crippled him but from which he recovered by age 10, according to Britannica.com. 

In 2008, during George W. Bush’s administration, Smith declined an offer to serve as Defense Secretary due to unspecified health concerns. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Frederick Smith cause of death: Here's all on FedEx founder's health issues
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On