How Sammy Mukherjee and his wife duped over $4M in Texas using Bollywood glamour and glitz

A well-known Indian-origin couple in North Texas, celebrated for their glamorous public appearances and Bollywood-style performances, has been arrested in connection with a multimillion-dollar real estate fraud case. Sidhartha “Sammy” Mukherjee and Sunita, Indian couple in Texas famous for ‘Bollywood-style performance’ accused of multimillion-dollar fraud.(X/@kachatterjee and @AppleSeedTX)

Authorities allege that Sidhartha “Sammy” Mukherjee and his wife Sunita defrauded over 100 victims of at least $4 million ( ₹33 crore) through fictitious investment projects.

The Mukherjees, once prominent social figures in the Indian-American community in Plano, Texas are now facing first-degree felony theft charges, reported Daily Mail, adding that the couple are currently being held at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility.

How Indian-origin Texas couple duped millions

According to investigators, the couple lured victims into non-existent real estate deals by promising high returns. Investors were given convincing-looking documents, including fake remodeling contracts and invoices allegedly from the Dallas Housing Authority.

“The investors didn’t realize the fraud until the dividend cheques started to bounce,” reported CBS News.

The fraudulent scheme came to light in 2024 when a couple claimed to have lost $325,000 and approached authorities. Euless Police detective Brian Brennan launched an investigation, which later expanded with FBI involvement.

Detective Brennan told CBS that has never seen a “fraudster” in his 23 years as “prolific” as Sammy Mukherjee. He explained that the verification of the Dallas Housing Authority invoices confirmed that the projects were entirely fabricated.

Many victims have come forward, describing the couple’s persuasive and glamorous facade. So far, only 20 victims have been officially recorded, but investigators believe the total number may exceed 100.

“They will make you believe that they are very successful businesspeople. But they will take every single penny you have,” said Terry Parvaga, one of the victims, in a statement to CBS News.

PPP loan fraud and threats to elderly victims

The couple also allegedly targeted elderly individuals with threatening emails, falsely warning them of imminent arrest unless immediate payments were made.

Beyond the real estate scam, the Mukherjees are also accused of submitting false documents to obtain federal pandemic relief under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). They listed fake employees and fabricated payroll records to avail the benifits, the Daily Mail reported citing an arrest affidavit.

During an FBI interview at a McDonald’s in Plano, Sammy Mukherjee reportedly denied knowing the names on the payroll tied to the PPP loan.

Filed for bankruptcy in 2024

Despite growing scrutiny, the couple maintained an active public presence until just before their arrest. But they filed for bankruptcy in 2024. Investigators are now exploring whether the defrauded funds were moved offshore or into cryptocurrency accounts.

The Mukherjees reportedly arrived in the US from India seeking asylum, though federal records cited by the Daily Mail do not confirm their current immigration status.

According to arrest affidavit, Sidhartha Mukherjee also has outstanding fraud warrants in Mumbai.

If convicted, Sidhartha and Sunita Mukherjee could face prison sentences ranging from five to 99 years.