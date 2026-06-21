Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has revealed her theory on how Nancy Guthrie may have been targeted in a wrench attack if it was “a Wrench by Proxy”. Coffindaffer previously wondered in a social media post if a “Wrench Ring” is connected to Nancy’s case. A similar theory was also suggested by Lisa J Miller, a former law enforcement executive at the Colorado Attorney General's Office and a graduate of the FBI National Academy. She told Fox News Digital that the kidnapping bears hallmarks of a wrench attack.

‘How was Nancy targeted if it was a Wrench by Proxy?’: Ex-FBI agent weighs in on fresh theory as Guthrie remains missing(via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It just has to be someone familiar with Tuscon and one of their most famous celebrities-Savannah. Someone they knew would pay, until mope messed up like mopes do,” Coffindaffer wrote on X. “CertiK are experts regarding bitcoin and blockchains and wrench attacks. We shall see. I just hope Nancy will be found and those responsible will face justice.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent shares 4 chilling theories amid search, 'Died at Porch Guy's hands…'

“If it is a Wrench by Proxy, the case will be much tougher to solve,” she added. “P.S. FBI-Put Porch Guy on the billboards and add Spanish to them, please.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the same post, Coffindaffer also listed four points that prove that the “attack” on Nancy was a “sophisticated one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the same post, Coffindaffer also listed four points that prove that the “attack” on Nancy was a “sophisticated one.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “This attack was sophisticated enough to: Stump the FBI and LE for 4 months, send ransom messages via media website in boxes that can't be traced, set up a Crypto Bitcoin account whose wallet holder can't be identified, hire a mope(s) to do the job who will stay silent,” Coffindaffer wrote. What the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said about the wrench attack theory {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This attack was sophisticated enough to: Stump the FBI and LE for 4 months, send ransom messages via media website in boxes that can't be traced, set up a Crypto Bitcoin account whose wallet holder can't be identified, hire a mope(s) to do the job who will stay silent,” Coffindaffer wrote. What the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said about the wrench attack theory {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff's Department previously addressed the theory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff's Department previously addressed the theory. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More | Who was Brian Larriva? Nancy Guthrie case brings back shocking memories of terrifying Tucson predator {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | Who was Brian Larriva? Nancy Guthrie case brings back shocking memories of terrifying Tucson predator {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement cited by Fox News, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said, “The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not received any reports referencing "wrench attacks" in our community. The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active and ongoing. When there is a significant update, it will be shared publicly.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON