Huge wave lashes California shores, evacuation warnings issued after many left injured : Watch

On Thursday, huge waves lashed the shores of California leaving eight people injured according to KETY-TV. A big swell generated over the Pacific Ocean pushing toward shorelines caused coastal flooding and prompted evacuation alerts.

In Ventura, a bystander video showed a rogue wave slam into a seawall, sending a crowd of onlookers fleeing inland in panic as the water rushed toward them.

Evacuation warnings were issued in coastal Marin County on Thursday morning and Capitola Village later in the day.

In a flash bulletin, the National Weather Service said that the waves could range from 28 to 33 feet, and up to 40 feet in some locations, adding that there were reports of flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

Forecasters urged people to stay off rocks and jetties, and to not turn their backs to the ocean because of the danger of 'sneaker waves' - occasional much bigger waves that can run far up the sand and wash someone off a beach.

Conditions could get worse into the weekend as the storm system moves in from the Pacific, particularly in southern California, where San Diego is expected to see the highest surf on Saturday.

Los Angeles as well in under high surf and coastal flooding advisories until 10 pm on Saturday.

‘Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure,’ urged the NWS.

Additionally, in Aptos on the north end of Monterey Bay, surf overran the beach on Thursday and swept into a parking lot, leaving the area strewn with debris.

'Mother Nature's angry,' said Eve Krammer, an Aptos resident for several years. 'I mean these waves are gnarly. They're huge.'

'I feel for the people that are down low here,' added Jeff Howard, another Aptod resident.