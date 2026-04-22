Hulk Hogan contemplated suicide after painful divorce from Linda Hogan: ‘A gun in my mouth’

Hulk Hogan discloses the startling amount of fentanyl he was consuming towards the conclusion of his wrestling career to alleviate his pain in the new Netflix docuseries, Hulk Hogan: Real American.

Hulk Hogan's Netflix docuseries reveals his shocking fentanyl consumption for pain relief during his wrestling career.(REUTERS)

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Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71 in July 2025, provided what became his final interview in January for the docuseries, which commenced streaming on Wednesday, April 22. In this interview, the WWE icon revealed that he was taking a huge quantity of fentanyl than his physicians had ever witnessed a person ingest.

At that time, in 2009, Hogan had gone through a divorce from his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, during which he claimed to have given her "everything to get rid of her." This left him "broke" and compelled him to return to the wrestling ring. Hogan subsequently joined TNA — Total Nonstop Wrestling, the second-largest wrestling entertainment organization following WWE.

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{{^usCountry}} In the documentary, the WWE icon candidly discussed the most challenging time in his life, revealing that he had contemplated taking his own life during the turmoil of his failing marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the documentary, the WWE icon candidly discussed the most challenging time in his life, revealing that he had contemplated taking his own life during the turmoil of his failing marriage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’ Hogan on suicidal thoughts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’ Hogan on suicidal thoughts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hogan and Linda entered into marriage in 1983 and remained together for 26 years. They were parents to two children, Brooke and Nick. Their relationship gained public attention through the reality television series 'Hogan Knows Best,' which showcased their family dynamics beyond the wrestling arena. Hogan expressed that he had anticipated the show would strengthen family bonds. However, the outcome was contrary to his expectations. Their union culminated in a widely reported divorce in 2009. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hogan and Linda entered into marriage in 1983 and remained together for 26 years. They were parents to two children, Brooke and Nick. Their relationship gained public attention through the reality television series 'Hogan Knows Best,' which showcased their family dynamics beyond the wrestling arena. Hogan expressed that he had anticipated the show would strengthen family bonds. However, the outcome was contrary to his expectations. Their union culminated in a widely reported divorce in 2009. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on one of his most challenging times, Hogan stated, "I went home and I started drinking and you know started eating pills, and I just went down this rabbit hole for a couple days and the next thing I know, I'm sitting in front of my bathroom with a gun in my mouth and not knowing what I was doing," People reported.

Former wrestling executive Eric Bischoff, who collaborated closely with Hogan during that period, also expressed his perspective in the documentary. "He was down and he was hurting. He was in the darkest most devastating part of his life."

Hogan's shocking fentanyls revelation

To meet his contractual commitments with TNA, Hogan, who remarked that his body "had had enough," disclosed the alarming quantity of fentanyl he was ingesting at that time.

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“I was taking 80-milligram fentanyls, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums here," he said, mimicking how he'd place the fentanyl in his mouth.

"I had two 300mg patches of fentanyl on my legs and they gave me six 1500mg fentanyl lollipops to eat," Hogan continued. "I went to the pharmacy, he goes, 'You should be dead. We have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl.' "

Hogan opened up about various aspects of his illustrious career and personal life in Netflix's four-part docuseries, mere months before his passing due to acute myocardial infarction.

Days following his death, it was disclosed that he had a background of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer that impacts white blood cells — information that had not been previously disclosed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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